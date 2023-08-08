Tottenham XI vs Barcelona: Van de Ven debut, team news, predicted lineup and injuries for Joan Gamper Trophy

T ottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is expected to make a raft of changes for tonight’s final pre-season friendly of the summer against Barcelona.

Spurs put five past Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday in the Australian’s first home game in charge and the squad now faces a tight turnaround before the trip to Brentford in their Premier League season opener this weekend.

As a result, the likes of Harry Kane, James Maddison and Cristian Romero are not part of the squad.

Richarlison is set to be involved while both Manor Solomon and Yves Bissouma could feature in the Joan Gamper Trophy fixture.

Micky van de Ven and Alejo Veliz are not available for the debuts, the latter still yet to be confirmed as a Spurs player.

Predicted Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Dier, Davies, Reguilon; Bissouma, Skipp; Solomon, Lo Celso, Perisic, Richarlison

Injured: Parrot, Whiteman

Doubts: Ndombele, Forster, Spence

Time and date: 7pm BST on Tuesday August 8, 2023

Venue: Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium

TV channel and live stream: SPURSPLAY