37
21
24
39
22
44
18
14
33
48
8
15
40
2
45
34
43
16
9
23
10
47
46
32
30
26
4
5
1
11
29
50
7
13
3
38
25
35
49
20
31

Tottenham XI vs Barcelona: Van de Ven debut, team news, predicted lineup and injuries for Joan Gamper Trophy

136 1 minute read


T

ottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is expected to make a raft of changes for tonight’s final pre-season friendly of the summer against Barcelona.

Spurs put five past Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday in the Australian’s first home game in charge and the squad now faces a tight turnaround before the trip to Brentford in their Premier League season opener this weekend.


Source link

136 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

5 Drivers In Danger Of Losing Their Seat

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Chelsea boost as Andrey Santos gains work permit and first-team plan unfolds

Chelsea boost as Andrey Santos gains work permit and first-team plan unfolds

West Ham fans clash with riot police during Europa Conference League celebrations in Prague

West Ham fans clash with riot police during Europa Conference League celebrations in Prague

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo