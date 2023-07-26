Tottenham vs Lion City Sailors LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Tottenham continue their pre-season preparations with a hastily-arranged friendly meeting with Singaporean side Lion City Sailors. Spurs drafted today’s opposition in a couple of weeks ago after Roma pulled out of the friendly, denying the club a meeting with former manager Jose Mourinho.

Ange Postecoglou’s side saw their second game of the summer cancelled at late notice after their clash against Leicester City in Bangkok was rained off. As such, it will be fascinating to see how the team has developed under his watch following some positive signs in the loss to West Ham earlier this month.

Harry Kane continues to be linked with a move away from the club amid interest from Bayern Munich but remains a Spurs player. He will likely be involved today as supporters get another glimpse of the Postecoglou era. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!