Tottenham vs Lion City Sailors LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Tottenham continue their pre-season preparations with a hastily-arranged friendly meeting with Singaporean side Lion City Sailors. Spurs drafted today’s opposition in a couple of weeks ago after Roma pulled out of the friendly, denying the club a meeting with former manager Jose Mourinho.
Ange Postecoglou’s side saw their second game of the summer cancelled at late notice after their clash against Leicester City in Bangkok was rained off. As such, it will be fascinating to see how the team has developed under his watch following some positive signs in the loss to West Ham earlier this month.
Harry Kane continues to be linked with a move away from the club amid interest from Bayern Munich but remains a Spurs player. He will likely be involved today as supporters get another glimpse of the Postecoglou era. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!
Tottenham vs Lion City Sailors: PENALTY TO TOTTENHAM!
47 mins: Sarr brought down on the stroke of half-time!
Tottenham vs Lion City Sailors: CHANCE FOR SPURS!
43 mins: Son unleashes a rocket but it zips just over!
Tottenham vs Lion City Sailors: Looks like the hosts are tiring
41 mins: While they aren’t currently letting Spurs through the door, some of the clearances at the moment look very tired.
Tottenham vs Lion City Sailors: Maddison chance!
35 mins: Good chance for Maddison just in front of the penalty spot but he fires straight at the ‘keeper.
Kane blazes the admittedly difficult rebound over the bar
Tottenham vs Lion City Sailors: Spurs goal chalked off!
25 mins: Quick-thinking from Kane frees Son in-behind but the South Korean had gone too early and his goal is chalked off.
Tottenham vs Lion City Sailors: Quick-fire Spurs attack
23 mins: Cool play in their own box between Porro and Romero allows the former to find Bissouma, who in turn plays in Maddison.
The £40m man flicks the ball with the outside of his foot, finding Son to square for Kane. The cross, however, is overhit.
Tottenham vs Lion City Sailors: Sailors starting to enjoy a lot of the ball
21 mins: Spurs can hardly have the ball for the whole 90 minutes but it will be a concern as to how much of it the Sailors are seeing at the moment.
Tottenham vs Lion City: GOAL! Anuar ‘14
13 mins:Davies robbed and that allows the Sailors to race forward as Anuar bundles a nice finish past Vicario.
Tottenham vs Lion City: All Spurs at the moment
06 mins: Hardly surprising of course but it’s all Tottenham.
This could be a really good game for Maddison, with Lion City sitting deep. Time to show the kind of passes that made him such an in-demand property this summer.
Tottenham vs Lion City: Kane misses!
03 mins: Maddison cuts back for Kane but the striker fires wide from just inside the box!
