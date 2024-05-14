Tottenham vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Spurs have their own battle to focus on, with their top-four hopes just about still alive. It will take two wins from Ange Postecoglou’s side to even have a chance though, with it likely that the club misses out on the Champions League in the Australian’s first season in charge. Postecoglou has insisted his side will be fully fired up in trying to win, even if there are plenty of Spurs fans in the stands hoping their side do not deliver for Arsenal.