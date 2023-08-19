Tottenham vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou takes charge of his first competitive home match this evening, and it’s a clash which usually provides plenty of entertainment. It is also Spurs’ first home game since Harry Kane’s departure, with the striker having scored four times on what turned out to be his farewell game against Shakhtar earlier this month.

Postecoglou would have felt his team deserved more from last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Brentford, while United were far from convincing in their 1-0 win over Wolves the following night. Both teams will head into the game knowing three points – and an early season marker – are firmly up for grabs.

Erik ten Hag has some decisions to make in midfield and attack with Casemiro looking far from match fit on Monday evening, while Anthony Martial is fit again to start. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.