Tottenham vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou takes charge of his first competitive home match this evening, and it’s a clash which usually provides plenty of entertainment. It is also Spurs’ first home game since Harry Kane’s departure, with the striker having scored four times on what turned out to be his farewell game against Shakhtar earlier this month.

Postecoglou would have felt his team deserved more from last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Brentford, while United were far from convincing in their 1-0 win over Wolves the following night. Both teams will head into the game knowing three points – and an early season marker – are firmly up for grabs.


