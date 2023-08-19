Tottenham vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou takes charge of his first competitive home match this evening, and it’s a clash which usually provides plenty of entertainment. It is also Spurs’ first home game since Harry Kane’s departure, with the striker having scored four times on what turned out to be his farewell game against Shakhtar earlier this month.
Postecoglou would have felt his team deserved more from last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Brentford, while United were far from convincing in their 1-0 win over Wolves the following night. Both teams will head into the game knowing three points – and an early season marker – are firmly up for grabs.
Erik ten Hag has some decisions to make in midfield and attack with Casemiro looking far from match fit on Monday evening, while Anthony Martial is fit again to start. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Live updates
Score prediction
Neither team look perfect but Spurs are showing signs of progress. Even without Kane, they’ve got enough to trouble United going forward, though problems remain at the back.
2-2 draw.
Manchester United team news
Manchester United have been boosted after Lisandro Martinez returned to training.
Martinez was substituted at half-time in Monday’s 1-0 win over Wolves due to an ankle issue, but is expected to be fit to face Spurs tonight.
Asked if Martinez is available, Ten Hag said: “He was just training [on Thursday], so I think so. Yeah.”
The United boss could decide to reintroduce Anthony Martial to his starting XI after the striker’s return from injury. Marcus Rashford was ineffectual while leading the line on Monday night and may drop back to the wing after Alejandro Garnacho also failed to impress.
Rasmus Hojlund is unlikely to be involved as he rebuilds his fitness following a back injury suffered before his £72million move from Atalanta.
Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo are unavailable due to injuries.
Tottenham team news
Ange Postecoglou is unlikely to make significant changes for his first home game in charge of Tottenham against Manchester United on Saturday.
Cristian Romero is available despite being forced off with a suspected concussion in last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Brentford, while the new head coach has no fresh injury concerns. Fraser Forster is expected to be back on the bench after resuming training this week.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could add extra protection in midfield, although the Dane’s future remains uncertain amid interest from Atletico Madrid.
Ivan Perisic is an option for the front three but Postecoglou is likely to continue with Dejan Kulusevski and new captain Heung-min Son either side of Richarlison.
Where to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage begins at 5pm.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.
Welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Tottenham and Manchester United.
It’s another blockbuster clash so early in the new season and a real chance for both teams to lay down a marker.
Kick-off is at 5.30pm, and we have Dan Kilpatrick there for us as ever. Stick with us.
