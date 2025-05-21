2
Tottenham vs Manchester United: Europa League final prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, odds today

2025-05-21Last Updated: 2025-05-21
337 2 minutes read

Bilbao plays host to the Premier League’s 16th- and 17th-placed teams. Spurs are eyeing their first trophy since 2008 and attempting to deliver on Ange Postecoglou’s promise to once again win silverware in his second season at a club.

Even European glory might not be enough to save the Australian’s job, but Spurs have the chance to end their long trophy drought and secure a return to the Champions League.

United, meanwhile, are 16th in the domestic standings and also need to win this competition if they are to be playing Champions League football next season.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Man United is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight, Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

The match will take place at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Man United

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert insight and analysis from Dan Kilpatrick.

Tottenham vs Man United team news

Tottenham will be without James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Lucas Bergvall after all three were ruled out for the rest of the season with injuries. The trio have travelled with the squad, along with longer-term absentee Radu Dragusin.

Spurs captain Heung-min Son is expected to start the game after returning from injury against Crystal Palace and then starting against Aston Villa, while Postecoglou has confirmed Pape Matar Sarr is ‘fine’.

Joshua Zirkzee, Diogo Dalot and Leny Yoro are all expected to be involved for Manchester United after training ahead of the game and joining the travelling party. Ruben Amorim said: “They are limited for their minutes in the game but they can help us to win the game.”


