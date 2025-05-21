Tottenham vs Manchester United: Europa League final prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, odds today
Bilbao plays host to the Premier League’s 16th- and 17th-placed teams. Spurs are eyeing their first trophy since 2008 and attempting to deliver on Ange Postecoglou’s promise to once again win silverware in his second season at a club.
Even European glory might not be enough to save the Australian’s job, but Spurs have the chance to end their long trophy drought and secure a return to the Champions League.
United, meanwhile, are 16th in the domestic standings and also need to win this competition if they are to be playing Champions League football next season.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Tottenham vs Man United is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight, Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
The match will take place at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.
Tottenham vs Man United team news
Tottenham will be without James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Lucas Bergvall after all three were ruled out for the rest of the season with injuries. The trio have travelled with the squad, along with longer-term absentee Radu Dragusin.
Spurs captain Heung-min Son is expected to start the game after returning from injury against Crystal Palace and then starting against Aston Villa, while Postecoglou has confirmed Pape Matar Sarr is ‘fine’.
Joshua Zirkzee, Diogo Dalot and Leny Yoro are all expected to be involved for Manchester United after training ahead of the game and joining the travelling party. Ruben Amorim said: “They are limited for their minutes in the game but they can help us to win the game.”
Jonny Evans was also in the group, but Matthijs de Ligt’s hopes of featuring appear to be over after a no-show at Carrington. Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for some time.
Tottenham will be without James Maddison for the Europa League final
Tottenham vs Man United prediction
It is difficult to know what to expect from these two clubs, who have been so poor domestically but then turned up when necessary in the Premier League.
Spurs have won all three matches between the sides this season and have not lost to United since October 2022.
However, Amorim’s side have largely delivered in the big games, taking points off the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City, and they can perhaps be relied upon to be more solid in what is set to be an incredibly tense final.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
This will be the first time the two clubs have met in Europe since Manchester United’s 4-3 aggregate win in the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1963.
Tottenham vs Man United match odds
Tottenham to lift the trophy: 23/20
Man United to lift the trophy: 7/10
