Tottenham vs Paris Saint-Germain: UEFA Super Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

2025-08-11Last Updated: 2025-08-11
Spurs qualified for the tournament by lifting the Europa League in Bilbao last season, but plenty has changed at the club since then. A new manager has arrived, and there has been considerable turnover in the squad.

It has been a summer of mixed results for Tottenham, who have experienced the highs of beating Arsenal, the lows of a 4-0 defeat at Bayern Munich, and the anonymity of a goalless draw at Luton Town in their pre-season outings.

It is a baptism of fire for Thomas Frank, who will hope to pull off a shock upset in his first competitive outing as Spurs’ head coach.

It has been a challenging summer for PSG, who were beaten finalists in July’s Club World Cup final and have not played since.

They cruised to a first Champions League title last season and will hope to revive that form in Udine as they chase another European honour.

Date, kick-off time and venue

PSG vs Tottenham is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

The match will take place at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine.

Where to watch PSG vs Tottenham

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Matt Verri at the Bluenergy Stadium.

PSG vs Tottenham team news

Thomas Frank hopes Dominic Solanke will be fit in time for the match. The striker has travelled for the match despite being absent since the start of pre-season with an ankle injury.


