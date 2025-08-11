Tottenham vs Paris Saint-Germain: UEFA Super Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results
Spurs qualified for the tournament by lifting the Europa League in Bilbao last season, but plenty has changed at the club since then. A new manager has arrived, and there has been considerable turnover in the squad.
It has been a summer of mixed results for Tottenham, who have experienced the highs of beating Arsenal, the lows of a 4-0 defeat at Bayern Munich, and the anonymity of a goalless draw at Luton Town in their pre-season outings.
It is a baptism of fire for Thomas Frank, who will hope to pull off a shock upset in his first competitive outing as Spurs’ head coach.
It has been a challenging summer for PSG, who were beaten finalists in July’s Club World Cup final and have not played since.
They cruised to a first Champions League title last season and will hope to revive that form in Udine as they chase another European honour.
Date, kick-off time and venue
PSG vs Tottenham is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.
The match will take place at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine.
Where to watch PSG vs Tottenham
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.
Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Matt Verri at the Bluenergy Stadium.
PSG vs Tottenham team news
Thomas Frank hopes Dominic Solanke will be fit in time for the match. The striker has travelled for the match despite being absent since the start of pre-season with an ankle injury.
Destiny Udogie has also been deemed fit to fly, though Luka Vuskovic has been left at Hotspur Way.
PSG’s pre-match camp has been rocked by the news of Gianluigi Donnarumma’s absence. The towering Italian has been left out of the squad amid reports he is set to leave the club this summer.
New signing Lucas Chevalier is set to start between the sticks.
Joao Neves is suspended for the tie after he was sent off in the Club World Cup final for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair.
Last time out: Christian Eriksen scored for Tottenham the last time they faced PSG
PSG vs Tottenham prediction
Frank has his work cut out for him in this, the first competitive outing of his Tottenham tenure.
PSG, at their best, are unplayable, as demonstrated when they tore Inter Milan limb from limb in the Champions League final earlier this year.
They were effectively neutralised, though, by Chelsea in the Club World Cup final. Frank is renowned as an astute tactician and could also find a way to throw a spanner in PSG machine.
But that is a tall ask against a star-studded side. It will take something spectacular for Spurs to bring a second trophy of the year back to north London.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
This will be the first competitive meeting between PSG and Tottenham.
They met in a friendly in summer 2017, which Spurs won 4-2 thanks to goals from Christian Eriksen, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, and Harry Kane. Javier Pastore and Edinson Cavani were on target for the French, though Kevin Trapp was sent off.
