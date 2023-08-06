26
Tottenham vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham are set for their first home game under new manager Ange Postecoglou in a friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk today. Spurs, despite a strong start, have endured a difficult summer thus far with the Harry Kane situation once dominating headlines as Bayern Munich continue to track the forward.

Things are getting to the stage now that, until the transfer window deadline passes with Kane still a Spurs player, any game could be the England captain’s farewell appearance. On the pitch, however, it is a first chance for the likes of James Maddison to play in front of support as the club look forward to what is hopefully a much more exciting new era.


