Tottenham vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham are set for their first home game under new manager Ange Postecoglou in a friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk today. Spurs, despite a strong start, have endured a difficult summer thus far with the Harry Kane situation once dominating headlines as Bayern Munich continue to track the forward.
Things are getting to the stage now that, until the transfer window deadline passes with Kane still a Spurs player, any game could be the England captain’s farewell appearance. On the pitch, however, it is a first chance for the likes of James Maddison to play in front of support as the club look forward to what is hopefully a much more exciting new era.
Spurs fans will hope to see even more of Postecoglou’s imprint over the team after some bright sparks during the early part of pre-season. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground!
Tottenham winger Bryan Gil undergoes groin surgery before new season
Bryan Gil will miss the start of the new season with Tottenham after undergoing surgery.
Spurs confirmed on Wednesday that the Spanish winger had gone under the knife to fix a groin problem, with no initial timeline given for his recovery and potential return.
“We can confirm that Bryan Gil has undergone surgery to resolve an issue in his groin,” Tottenham said in a short statement.
Tottenham close in on £30m Micky van de Ven deal
Tottenham are in advanced talks to sign Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven.
Talks with Wolfsburg over the Dutch Under-21 international have been ongoing for weeks but Spurs are increasingly confident of agreeing a package which is expected to be worth around £30million.
Personal terms with the left-footed 22-year-old, who has also attracted interest from Liverpool, are expected to be a formality.
Tottenham sign Ashley Phillips for £3m in fourth deal of the summer
Tottenham have announced the signing of Ashley Phillips from Blackburn.
The 18-year-old defender joins for £3million after breaking into the Championship club’s first-team squad last season.
Standard Sport reported on Phillips becoming a serious target for Spurs earlier in the summer.
Ange Postecoglou has been keen to bolster his defence this summer but Phillips’ arrival is not thought to be instead of their quest for a new senior player.
Alejo Veliz confirms Tottenham transfer as striker prepares to fly to London for medical
Alejo Veliz has confirmed he will not be loaned back to Rosario Central upon signing for Tottenham.
The highly-rated young striker was seen preparing to fly to London to undergo a medical and sign a five-year contract at Spurs imminently.
Veliz caught the eye during the recent U20 World Cup and would reportedly cost Spurs up to £12m.
Prediction: Entertaining draw at Spurs
Performances are the most important thing for Spurs at the moment and they certainly appear to have goals in their ranks. Still, the door remains open defensively, making a draw likely.
A 2-2 draw.
Tottenham team news: Harry Kane expected to start
Harry Kane is expected to start for Tottenham today.
Spurs have confirmed Bryan Gil has undergone surgery, ruling him out of action for the foreseeable future.
Rodrigo Bentacur, Ryan Sessegnon, Fraser Forster and Alfie Whiteman are also out.
Elsewhere, there is little else to worry about the injury front, although Dane Scarlett and Tanguy Ndombele missed the win over Lion City Sailors.
Yves Bissouma is expected to be fit after a slight ankle scare last week.
Where to watch Tottenham vs Shakhtar Donetsk
TV channel and live stream: The game will be broadcast on SPURSPLAY.
Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, with Dan Kilpatrick at the ground to provide expert analysis.
Good morning and welcome to Standad Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham’s pre-season game against Shakhtar Donetsk this afternoon.
Kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 2pm BST.
