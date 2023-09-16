Tottenham vs Sheffield United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Tottenham look to pick up from where they left off as they host Sheffield United in the Premier League this afternoon. An unbeaten start to the season left them second going into the international break, with the challenge now showing that form again after a fortnight away.

Ange Postecoglou and James Maddison won the Manager and Player of the Month awards after quickly making an impression in north London, and the Spurs fans will be expecting more of the same this afternoon. Heung-min Son scored a hat-trick in the big win over Burnley two weeks ago and is set to lead the line once again.

Sheffield United have just one point from their opening four League games, though all three of their defeats have come by just a one-goal margin. Keeping it tight against an in-form Spurs side will be a major challenge. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.