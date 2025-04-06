Tottenham vs Southampton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
A win for the hosts will be crucial as the Australian looks to rescue his relationship with the club and its supporters, and would also set the tone as Spurs prepare for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.
Southampton are rock bottom of the Premier League and have lost 10 of their last 12 matches. Now 19 points adrift of safety, they could be relegated today.
Here’s everything you need to know about the game…
Date, kick-off time and venue
Tottenham vs Southampton is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off on Sunday, April 6, 2025.
The match will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Where to watch Tottenham vs Southampton
TV channel: In the UK, the game is not due to be televised live.
Live stream: Fans can follow radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.
Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights post-match, with Match of the Day 2 broadcasting on BBC One at 10:30pm.
Tottenham vs Southampton team news
Postecoglou’s side has been ravaged by injury this year, but the storm seems to be breaking of late. Brazilian forward Richarlison is back in full team training and could make the squad against the Saints, but Dejan Kulusevski and Kevin Danso remain unavailable.
Radu Dragusin is out for the season as he recovers from an ACL injury.
Ivan Juric has not had an easy time since replacing Russell Martin at Southampton, though injuries have not been too big an issue. He has just one player out for Sunday as Will Smallbone recovers from a groin injury.
Midfielder Flynn Downes will miss out as he serves a two-match suspension. He picked up a tenth booking of the season in last week’s home draw to Crystal Palace.
Key man: Tottenham were without Dejan Kulusevski against Chelsea
Tottenham vs Southampton prediction
It can be tricky to bet on Spurs this season as their results have been somewhat unpredictable (see January’s 2-1 loss to Leicester), but it is near impossible to justify putting any money behind Southampton.
The squad will recognize the now-or-never nature of the game. Ahead of next week’s season-defining Europa League tie, there could be no better preparation than a straightforward, confidence-boosting league win. Southampton should not pose too much of a threat to the Lilywhites.
Tottenham 4-0 Southampton
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Tottenham vs Southampton match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
