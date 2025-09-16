8
20
44
40
37
16
34
5
15
46
18
13
38
1
24
3
4
43
9
23
39
26
25
29
22
32
48
30
10
11
33
14
49
2
31
35
Tottenham vs Villarreal: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

Tottenham vs Villarreal: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

2025-09-16Last Updated: 2025-09-16
338 2 minutes read

But it is a new challenge for Thomas Frank, who will make his personal Champions League debut. His only previous managerial experience in Europe came in the form of a Super Cup defeat by Paris Saint-Germain in August and a pair of fruitless Europa League qualifying campaigns with Brondby.

Villarreal seem to be ever-present in Europe, but did not contest any UEFA competition last season. This trip to north London, then, will be their first appearance in the competition since being knocked out in the semi-finals by Liverpool in 2021-22.

Former Spurs player Juan Foyth will likely play for the Yellow Submarine, as will former Chelsea man Renato Veiga, the Spaniards’ new club-record signing.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Villarreal is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight on Tuesday September 16, 2025.

The match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Villarreal

TV channel: Tonight’s match will not be broadcast live on terrestrial television.

Live stream: Tottenham vs Villarreal will instead be broadcast live on Amazon Prime.

It will be free for all Amazon Prime subscribers to watch. A subscription starts at £8.99 per month in the UK, though a 30-day free trial is also available. Coverage will start at 6.30pm.

Live blog: You can also follow every minute on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert insight and analysis from Matt Verri at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham vs Villarreal team news

None of Yves Bissouma, Dejan Kulusevski, Radu Dragusin, James Maddison, or Kota Takai will be involved.

Randal Kolo Muani could be set to make his Spurs debut after signing on loan from Paris Saint-Germain on Deadline Day.


Source link

2025-09-16Last Updated: 2025-09-16
338 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Arsenal XI vs West Ham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Carabao Cup tie

Arsenal XI vs West Ham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Carabao Cup tie

2023-10-31
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Raphinha; Liverpool enter Gyokeres race; Alvarez to Chelsea; Man Utd update

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Raphinha; Liverpool enter Gyokeres race; Alvarez to Chelsea; Man Utd update

2024-07-28
Man Utd crash out of EFL Cup with shock penalties defeat to fourth-tier Grimsby

Man Utd crash out of EFL Cup with shock penalties defeat to fourth-tier Grimsby

2025-08-27
Aston Villa have hammered the final nail into PSR’s coffin

Aston Villa have hammered the final nail into PSR’s coffin

2025-07-02
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo