5
49
33
29
38
37
40
22
23
3
14
35
24
43
11
18
26
13
2
48
34
1
20
9
25
32
15
44
30
4
46
8
31
10
16
39
Tottenham vs Villarreal: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Tottenham vs Villarreal: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2025-09-15Last Updated: 2025-09-15
344 2 minutes read

But it is a new challenge for Thomas Frank, who will make his personal Champions League debut. His only previous managerial experience in Europe came in the form of a Super Cup defeat by Paris Saint-Germain in August and a pair of fruitless Europa League qualifying campaigns with Brondby.

Villarreal seem to be ever-present in Europe, but did not contest any UEFA competition last season. This trip to north London, then, will be their first appearance in the competition since being knocked out in the semi-finals by Liverpool in 2021-22.

Former Spurs player Juan Foyth will likely make the plane for the Yellow Submarine, as will former Chelsea man Renato Veiga, the Spaniards’ new club record signing.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Villarreal is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

The match will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Villarreal

TV channel: Tonight’s match will not be broadcast on terrestrial television.

It will be free for all Amazon Prime subscribers to watch. A subscription starts at £8.99 per month, though a 30-day free trial is also available.

Coverage will start at 6.30pm BST ahead of an pm kick-off.

Live blog: You can also follow every minute on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert insight and analysis from Matt Verri at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham vs Villarreal team news

Frank is dealing with a considerable number of absentees. Solanke continues to suffer from an ankle injury picked up in pre-season, but the rest of the issues are longer-term.


Source link

2025-09-15Last Updated: 2025-09-15
344 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

What Ipswich and Leeds need to be promoted to the Premier League with Leicester

What Ipswich and Leeds need to be promoted to the Premier League with Leicester

2024-05-01
PSG vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates

PSG vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates

2025-03-05
Chelsea bank surprise £6m profit as Angelo Gabriel exits after only one season

Chelsea bank surprise £6m profit as Angelo Gabriel exits after only one season

2024-09-03
Tragedy chanting is getting worse

Tragedy chanting is getting worse

2024-03-18
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo