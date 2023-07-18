Tottenham vs West Ham live stream: How can I watch pre-season friendly on TV in UK today?

The former Socceroos boss is back in Perth as he kicks off a new Spurs era with a London derby against familiar opponents at Optus Stadium.

Harry Kane is expected to feature for Tottenham having travelled Down Under amid an ongoing transfer saga, while there could also be debuts handed out to new signings James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario, Manor Solomon and Destiny Udogie, the latter of whom officially joined last summer before being loaned straight back out to Udinese for the season.

Looking to deal an early dent to the Postecoglou revolution is a West Ham side that are continuing life without Declan Rice, having finally sold their talismanic captain to Arsenal in a blockbuster £105million transfer over the weekend.

The Hammers routed Perth Glory 6-2 in their opening assignment without the England midfielder on Saturday, following on from a 4-1 demolition of non-league outfit Boreham Wood.

Jarrod Bowen came off the bench to notch a brace for David Moyes’ side in their Australia tour opener, with Gianluca Scamacca, Emerson and Divin Mubama also on target for the Europa Conference League holders.

How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, live coverage of the match can be found on Tottenham’s video streaming service SPURSPLAY, which costs £45 for an annual subscription.

That price drops to £35 for season-ticket holders and One Hotspur Members. The game is also being streamed live via West Ham’s official website and app, with match passes costing £5.

SPURSPLAY and the West Ham app can both be cast to televisions.

Live blog: You can also follow today’s game via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings in Perth.