Tottenham vs Wycombe LIVE: Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

This will be the Lilywhites’ second outing of the summer, and they have a perfect record to protect after their campaign opened with a 2-0 win over Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium last week. Fans were treated to their first sight of Mohammed Kudus in Tottenham colours, and while the Ghanaian impressed on debut, the star of the day was the 18-year-old centre-back Luka Vuskovic, who both scored and assisted after his half-time introduction.