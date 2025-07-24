Tottenham vs Wycombe: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
Tottenham will step up their pre-season preparations with back-to-back friendlies this weekend.
Spurs have scheduled two games against League One opposition on Saturday as they face Wycombe Wanderers in the morning before taking on Luton Town – who have suffered relegation in successive campaigns.
Meanwhile this will be game number five of pre-season for the Chairboys having lost to Brighton and Sutton, drawn with Barnet and beaten Cheltenham.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Tottenham vs Wycombe is scheduled for a 11am BST kick-off on Saturday, July 26, 2025.
The match will take place at Hotspur Way.
Where to watch Tottenham vs Wycombe
TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live.
Live stream: Viewers will be able to stream the game live on SPURSPLAY. A 12-month subscription costs £45.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!
Tottenham vs Wycombe team news
Summer signing Kota Takai missed the friendly win over Reading last week with what Frank described as a “minor issue”. Manor Solomon and Richarlison were also absent from the new Spurs head coach’s first game in change.
However, the trio are expected to feature in one of the day’s friendlies.
Frank said: “Manor has a minor calf injury, unfortunately, nothing big. Kota has a minor issue, and we expect him to train next week.
“Richy has trained well, we’re just building him, that’s the big thing, He trained earlier today, and we expect a full training week next week and, right now, we expect him to play next week.”
Wycombe head coach Mike Dodds should be able to name his strongest possible side with the start of the League One season not too far away. Striker Richard Kone has scored three goals in two friendlies thus far and will be out to improve on that tally against Spurs.
Richarlison could feature on Saturday
Getty Images
Tottenham vs Wycombe prediction
Thomas Frank has made it clear that players getting minutes under their belts is ultimately why an extra pre-season fixture has been added to the schedule.
As a result, there should be plenty of Spurs players aiming to build up their fitness as well as leaving a positive impression on the new manager.
Regardless of the team that starts this fixture, the gulf in class between the two squads will become clear as the Premier League side come out on top.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Tottenham and Wycombe have only ever met twice before in an competitive arena. Both games were in the fourth round of the FA Cup with Spurs coming out on top each time – including a seven-goal classic in January 2017.
Tottenham vs Wycombe match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
Source link