32
24
34
35
39
37
49
13
30
40
11
16
18
44
1
31
48
4
29
43
14
33
3
25
5
10
8
38
46
26
23
9
22
2
20
15
Tottenham fans vent fury as 'unfair' new Premier League fixture change revealed

Tottenham fans vent fury as 'unfair' new Premier League fixture change revealed

2025-09-03Last Updated: 2025-09-03
330 Less than a minute


Spurs Supporters’ Trust blast television companies, who they say “couldn’t care less” about match-going fans after Wolves game moved again


Source link

2025-09-03Last Updated: 2025-09-03
330 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 23

Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 23

2024-02-05
Who is playing for Chelsea Legends vs Liverpool Legends? Confirmed squad in full as line-up takes shape

Who is playing for Chelsea Legends vs Liverpool Legends? Confirmed squad in full as line-up takes shape

2025-03-22
Leyton Orient vs Charlton: League One play-off final date, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, prediction, h2h, odds

Leyton Orient vs Charlton: League One play-off final date, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, prediction, h2h, odds

2025-05-19
Eddie Jones reveals abuse from 'clown' fan during Japan defeat to England as he responds to Danny Care claims

Eddie Jones reveals abuse from 'clown' fan during Japan defeat to England as he responds to Danny Care claims

2024-11-24
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo