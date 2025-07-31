10
31
34
20
46
9
44
39
5
49
4
26
1
18
40
43
29
16
3
38
33
8
35
15
23
24
48
37
22
2
11
30
25
14
32
13
Tottenham XI vs Arsenal: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for friendly

Tottenham XI vs Arsenal: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for friendly

2025-07-31Last Updated: 2025-07-31
340 Less than a minute


Spurs face Gunners in north London derby in Hong Kong


Source link

2025-07-31Last Updated: 2025-07-31
340 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Kevin Pietersen’s secret tips for England’s new wonderkid Rehan Ahmed

Kevin Pietersen’s secret tips for England’s new wonderkid Rehan Ahmed

2024-02-07
Bloomfield 'disappointed' to hear Town fans already resigned to relegation as he vows to restore belief

Bloomfield 'disappointed' to hear Town fans already resigned to relegation as he vows to restore belief

2025-02-14
Bayern Munich: Harry Kane handed lifeline for Bundesliga title celebrations after 'crazy' suspension rule

Bayern Munich: Harry Kane handed lifeline for Bundesliga title celebrations after 'crazy' suspension rule

2025-05-03
Aston Villa vs Tottenham LIVE: FA Cup latest score and goal updates today

Aston Villa vs Tottenham LIVE: FA Cup latest score and goal updates today

2025-02-09
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo