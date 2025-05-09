46
14
32
8
9
26
1
37
3
39
34
18
22
11
33
5
2
25
15
16
31
40
48
23
13
29
35
49
4
43
20
10
24
44
30
38
Tottenham XI vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League

Tottenham XI vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League

2025-05-09Last Updated: 2025-05-09
339 Less than a minute


Spurs have a Europa League final to prepare for, so a heavily rotated team is expected this weekend


Source link

2025-05-09Last Updated: 2025-05-09
339 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

England U21s head to Kenilworth Road for the first time in over 30 years

England U21s head to Kenilworth Road for the first time in over 30 years

2024-07-23
The Open 2024: Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau battle in opening round as Justin Thomas takes early lead

The Open 2024: Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau battle in opening round as Justin Thomas takes early lead

2024-07-18
Arsenal vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

2023-10-08
England vs Samoa LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score, updates as shot clock denies Farrell

England vs Samoa LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score, updates as shot clock denies Farrell

2023-10-07
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo