29
3
31
1
30
48
8
26
34
4
15
14
13
33
40
35
10
9
46
25
5
11
43
32
2
44
16
49
20
18
24
39
37
22
38
23
Tottenham XI vs Luton: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for friendly today

Tottenham XI vs Luton: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for friendly today

2025-07-26Last Updated: 2025-07-26
343 Less than a minute


Thomas Frank can field two experimental teams as Spurs are on double duty in pre-season this weekend


Source link

2025-07-26Last Updated: 2025-07-26
343 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

West Ham vs Burnley: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

West Ham vs Burnley: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2024-03-08
Trout and vegan cream – my day sampling Wimbledon’s ‘woke’ food offering

Trout and vegan cream – my day sampling Wimbledon’s ‘woke’ food offering

2025-07-10
Liverpool banned from entering Germany for Champions League clash

Liverpool banned from entering Germany for Champions League clash

2021-02-05
Tiger Woods to play with son Charlie at PNC Championship again as return from injury takes shape

Tiger Woods to play with son Charlie at PNC Championship again as return from injury takes shape

2023-11-22
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo