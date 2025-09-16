3
5
23
29
13
9
31
46
30
38
2
34
18
8
35
26
24
1
16
43
33
39
32
48
22
49
4
11
10
37
44
15
40
25
14
20
Tottenham XI vs Villarreal: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League today

Tottenham XI vs Villarreal: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League today

2025-09-16Last Updated: 2025-09-16
334 Less than a minute


Thomas Frank may give first start to summer signing as Spurs return to Europe’s top club competition


Source link

2025-09-16Last Updated: 2025-09-16
334 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Hatters slide closer to League One after suffering yet another derby defeat

Hatters slide closer to League One after suffering yet another derby defeat

2025-02-23
Who is Ralf Schumacher? Racing driver’s son speaks out about parents’ messy split

Who is Ralf Schumacher? Racing driver’s son speaks out about parents’ messy split

2024-10-08
Alcaraz vs Rune LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest score and updates from Centre Court

Alcaraz vs Rune LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest score and updates from Centre Court

2023-07-12
Women's Rugby World Cup 2025: Six players to watch as globe's best battle for glory

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025: Six players to watch as globe's best battle for glory

2025-08-13
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo