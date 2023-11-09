15
25
47
23
3
40
26
38
29
32
45
5
16
4
49
7
1
9
13
44
35
43
20
33
37
50
30
48
31
21
10
46
11
34
14
18
24
8
22
2
39

Toulouse 3-3 Liverpool: Jarell Quansah denied last-gasp equaliser by VAR as Reds beaten in Europa League

142 Less than a minute


Liverpool’s unbeaten start to their Europa League campaign came to an end in controversial fashion as Toulouse fortunately held on for a 3-2 win.


Source link

142 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

IN PICTURES: 28 of the best photos as Luton Town are beaten by Chelsea

IN PICTURES: 28 of the best photos as Luton Town are beaten by Chelsea

Man City injury update: Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake latest news and return dates

Man City injury update: Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake latest news and return dates

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Arsenal snatch feisty WSL draw at Manchester United after Cloe Lacasse nets last-gasp leveller

Arsenal snatch feisty WSL draw at Manchester United after Cloe Lacasse nets last-gasp leveller

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo