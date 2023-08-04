Transfer news LIVE! New Chelsea signing leaked; Arsenal bid for Raya; Liverpool set for Lavia discount

It’s all kicking off in the summer transfer market as the new season looms with new signings touted to land across the Premier Leauge. Chelsea could be the next to make a move, having been linked with Kylian Mbappe while Axel Disasi is set to be announced. Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is due to undergo a medical while talks for Moises Caicedo continue.
Over at Arsenal, a £23million transfer bid for David Raya has been launched with Brentford keen to cash in on the £40m-rated goalkeeper. Across north London at Tottenham, Micky van de Ven is near to a £30million move while Harry Kane has handed a deadline to resolve his future.
Liverpool continue to push to sign Romeo Lavia while Manchester United are about to announce Rasmus Hojlund following his completed medical at Old Trafford today. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!
Chelsea turn back to Moises Caicedo talks
Chelsea will ramp up their pursuit of Moises Caicedo after bagging Robert Sanchez.
A £25m deal with Brighton has been cut for the Spanish goalkeeper, who will undergo a medical ahead of challenging Kepa Arrizabalaga for the gloves at Stamford Bridge.
The Mail say Caicedo talks are now due to resume amid rumours of a mystery bidder seeing an £80m offer rebuffed by the Seagulls.
And tonight’s back page of The Sun says a bid worth £90m is incoming…
Man Utd set date for Rasmus Hojlund unveiling
Manchester United are likely to unveil Rasmus Hojlund as their latest signing during Saturday’s friendly against Lens, according to the PA news agency.
The 20-year-old Denmark striker has completed his medical after United agreed a deal with Atalanta in principle last week worth £64million plus a further £8m in potential add-ons.
Hojlund has agreed a five-year deal with the option of a further season at Old Trafford and will become Erik ten Hag’s third summer signing.
West Ham chief pulls club out of James Ward-Prowse chase
James Ward-Prowse’s move to West Ham is OFF.
That’s according to The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg, who reports on new Hammers technical director Tim Steidten being against the deal.
David Moyes was said to have been a big fan of the Southampton midfielder.
The latest on Robert Sanchez to Chelsea
Chelsea have agreed a £25million fee with Brighton for Robert Sanchez.
The goalkeeper had been identified as Mauricio Pochettino’s preferred candidate to provide competition to first-choice shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga following the departure of Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabia.
Sanchez, who lost his starting berth at Brighton last season, will now undergo a medical having verbally agreed a long-term contract.
Done deal! Ajax sign West Ham target Carlos Borges from Man City
Arsenal launch first David Raya offer
Arsenal have tonight bid £23m for David Raya.
Brentford want a hefty £40m if the goalkeeper is to leave, with Thomas Frank publicly stating he’s happy to cash in on his former No1.
But this report from Fabrizio Romano shows the Gunners going in considerably below that price tag, offering only £20m up front for Raya with £3m in add-ons.
Raya would like to sign for Arsenal and personal terms have been settled.
Axel Disasi to Chelsea a done deal
A leaked photo purporting to be of imminent Chelsea signing Axel Disasi in his new shirt has emerged on social media tonight.
An announcement of his £38.6m transfer is expected soon.
David Raya has eyes only for Arsenal
David Raya wants to join Arsenal.
The Gunners have been told to pay £40m for the Spanish goalkeeper with Brentford keen to cash in on Raya, amid interest from Bayern Munich.
The Telegraph report on Raya only seeking a move to north London which would see him compete with Aaron Ramsdale for the No1 jersey.
Mad turnaround in Willian case
Willian is nearing a sensational move to Saudi Arabian club Al Shabbab.
News broke yesterday of the Fulham winger being offered a double-your-money one-year deal with the Pro League club… just a fortnight after signing an extension with Fulham.
Now, Fabrizio Romano says Willian has agreed personal terms and has told the Cottagers he wants to leave.
Truly, truly bonkers.
Kylian Mbappe wants Chelsea – but there’s a catch
Chelsea have reportedly held talks over signing Kylian Mbappe this summer.
Spanish outlet Sport claim the Frenchman wants to join the Blues on a one-year loan deal before signing for Real Madrid next year.
However, Chelsea are only interested in a long-term deal for the wantaway PSG star Mbappe.
PSG are said to be losing patience with the player, out of the belief he has already agreed his move to Madrid.
