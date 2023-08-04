Transfer news LIVE! New Chelsea signing leaked; Arsenal bid for Raya; Liverpool set for Lavia discount

It’s all kicking off in the summer transfer market as the new season looms with new signings touted to land across the Premier Leauge. Chelsea could be the next to make a move, having been linked with Kylian Mbappe while Axel Disasi is set to be announced. Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is due to undergo a medical while talks for Moises Caicedo continue.

Over at Arsenal, a £23million transfer bid for David Raya has been launched with Brentford keen to cash in on the £40m-rated goalkeeper. Across north London at Tottenham, Micky van de Ven is near to a £30million move while Harry Kane has handed a deadline to resolve his future.

Liverpool continue to push to sign Romeo Lavia while Manchester United are about to announce Rasmus Hojlund following his completed medical at Old Trafford today. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!