Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea make Caicedo move; Onana to Man Utd; Arsenal face Rice delay; Szoboszlai latest

As the transfer window heads into July, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham remain among the busiest clubs of the summer so far. The Gunners are still working on a final agreement for Declan Rice, and are also close to sealing a £40m deal for Jurrien Timber, having also this week announced the arrival of Kai Havertz.

Chelsea and Manchester United have finally agreed a £60m deal for Mason Mount, who will now undergo a medical. The Blues will waste no time signing replacement midfielders, and want Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga. United hope to follow up Mount’s arrival with a deal for goalkeeper Andre Onana as they enter talks with Inter Milan.

Tottenham have already spent more than £80m this summer, most recently signing James Maddison, and are now looking to bolster their defence with Edmond Tapsoba, Micky van de Ven and Gleison Bremer all linked. Harry Kane is set for talks over his future as Bayern prepare a second bid, while Liverpool are reportedly confident they can sign Dominik Szoboszlai. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours below!