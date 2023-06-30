Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea make Caicedo move; Onana to Man Utd; Arsenal face Rice delay; Szoboszlai latest

As the transfer window heads into July, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham remain among the busiest clubs of the summer so far. The Gunners are still working on a final agreement for Declan Rice, and are also close to sealing a £40m deal for Jurrien Timber, having also this week announced the arrival of Kai Havertz.
Chelsea and Manchester United have finally agreed a £60m deal for Mason Mount, who will now undergo a medical. The Blues will waste no time signing replacement midfielders, and want Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga. United hope to follow up Mount’s arrival with a deal for goalkeeper Andre Onana as they enter talks with Inter Milan.
Tottenham have already spent more than £80m this summer, most recently signing James Maddison, and are now looking to bolster their defence with Edmond Tapsoba, Micky van de Ven and Gleison Bremer all linked. Harry Kane is set for talks over his future as Bayern prepare a second bid, while Liverpool are reportedly confident they can sign Dominik Szoboszlai. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours below!
Szoboszlai keen on Liverpool move
Dominik Szoboszlai wants to join Liverpool this summer, as talks continue over a move for the 22-year-old.
The RB Leipzig star has a £60m releause clause, which expires tonight, and so Liverpool are running out of time to activate it.
However, BILD report that Szoboszlai is keen on the move, leaving the Reds confident they can agree a deal even if it is not done today.
Colwill wants Pochettino talks after offer
Chelsea have offered Levi Colwill a new contract but the defender wants talks with Mauricio Pochettino before deciding his future, writes Nizaar Kinsella.
The 20-year-old has a long-term deal on the table but wants clarity over his squad role and will first speak to Pochettino, who begins work as manager on July 3.
Chelsea are well-stocked at the back and Colwill does not want to serve as a back-up.
Pochettino is a known admirer of Colwill and holds the key to unlocking the contract impasse.
West Ham interested in Aarons
West Ham are considering a move for Max Aarons.
The Norwich full-back has just one year left on his current contract and talkSPORT claim that the Hammers are interested in bringing him to the London Stadium.
It’s suggested that a fee in the region of £10m could be enough to sign Aarons.
Willian set to leave Fulham
Willian has rejected Fulham’s offer of a one-year contract extension and is actively pursuing other Premier League offers.
The 33-year-old had hoped to stay at Craven Cottage but the club was unwilling to improve the offered terms, which were deemed unsatisfactory.
Willian, whose current deal expires tonight, has already opened talks with top-flight rivals as he looks to remain in English football.
The Brazil international’s decision comes as a huge blow for the Cottagers, who reaped the rewards of bringing Willian back to these shores last season.
‘Fake news’ dismissed by Cucurella agent
Marc Cucurella’s agent has dismissed talk of Chelsea offering the defender to Atletico Madrid.
According to Spanish outlet Marca, Chelsea are trying to find a buyer for Cucurella just 12 months on from his £62m arrival. It’s claimed the Blues have offered him to Atletico, hoping they can be persuaded to take the 24-year-old back to Spain.
However, Cucurella’s agent Alvaro Dominguez has hit back at that report, posting a screenshot of the article on social media and adding “fake news” as his verdict.
Skriniar exit confirmed
Milan Skriniar’s departure from Inter Milan has been confirmed.
The defender has left the club as a free agent at the end of his contract, and will make the move to PSG this summer.
He has previously been linked with a €60m to PSG… they’ve got their man for free instead!
Done deal!
Fabio Carvalho’s loan switch from Liverpool to RB Leipzig has now been confirmed.
Will Dominik Szoboszlai be making the opposite move this summer? Time will tell…
Man United to enter Onana talks
Manchester United will hold formal talks with Inter Milan this afternoon over a move for Andre Onana.
The goalkeeper is United’s top target as they look to replace David de Gea, who will be a free agent when his contract expires later today.
Relevo claim that discussions are planned with Inter, who want as close to €60m as possible for Onana.
Chelsea ready to launch Caicedo move
Chelsea will step up efforts to sign Moises Caicedo after accepting Manchester United’s £60million offer for Mason Mount, writes Nizaar Kinsella.
The Blues will now bank more than £200m in players sales in June to help fund efforts to sign their main midfield target from Brighton.
The 21-year-old will be Chelsea’s costliest deal of the transfer window, with Brighton asking for £100m after benchmarking their midfielder’s worth against Declan Rice’s £105m move to Arsenal.
Chelsea have already had a £60m offer rejected, but there is a hope that a fee of around £80m can be agreed.
Rice wants No41
Declan Rice plans to wear the No41 shirt at Arsenal.
Talks continues between the Gunners and West Ham over the structure of a £105 deal, with the Hammers wanting as much of that fee up front as possible.
And talkSPORT report that Rice has already chosen No41 for when the move is completed, the same shirt number he wore at West Ham.
