Transfer news LIVE! Rice passes Arsenal medical; new Kane bid; Chelsea in Lavia fight; Onana to Man Utd agreed

The summer transfer window continues to ramp up nicely with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham all trying to complete more major signings as pre-season looms. Arsenal are due to announce the huge double arrival of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, with both players now said to have passed their medicals. The Gunners are also said to be interested in a move for Mehdi Taremi at Porto as they similarly eye the likes of Xavi Simons and Ivan Fresneda.
Chelsea remain locked in negotiations with Brighton over Moises Caicedo and have reportedly held talks over Romeo Lavia at Southampton alongside Arsenal and Liverpool, with Gabri Veiga also on their radar as Christian Pulisic joins the Stamford Bridge exodus under Mauricio Pochettino. Manchester United are on the verge of replacing the departed David de Gea with Andre Onana in a £50million deal and are also bidding for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.
Tottenham have been linked with Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella as a replacement for Ivan Perisic as they also target Japan defender Ko Itakura, with Bayern Munich now understood to have tabled a new offer for Harry Kane worth around £70million. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!
Moussa Diaby: Newcastle and Arsenal joined by Aston Villa in race to sign winger
Moussa Diaby continues to be linked with all of the top clubs around Europe.
The Bayer Leverkusen winger is expected to leave this summer amid interest from Newcatle and Arsenal.
According to the Daily Mail, however, a fresh name has emerged.
They claim Aston Villa are now chasing the Frenchman.
Axel Disasi: Newcastle and Man Utd in transfer battle
It seems a while ago now but Manchester United have been linked with Axel Disasi of Monaco.
Now, however, they could be joined in the race.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle are set to approach Monaco next week over a move for the defender.
Federico Valverde: Liverpool told they already have better options
Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde all summer.
Still, Jurgen Klopp has since been told he already has TWO better options in the middle of the park.
Speaking to ESPN, former Anfield hero Steve Nicol said: “Listen, Valverde’s not getting let go from Real Madrid because he’s that great. If Real Madrid are prepared to let him go, it tells you that they don’t think he’s the future.
“Liverpool have just signed Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, they already have Fabinho, Henderson’s still around for another year.
“Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, two young guys, particularly Elliott, who will play. Does he start before Szoboszlai? No. Does he start before Mac Allister? No.
“So, if you’re Valverde, you’re going to be thinking about that as well. Thiago’s still there. So if I’m Valverde, I’m thinking, number one, they’re [Real Madrid] prepared to let me go. Two, do I start [at Liverpool]?”
Man United battle Newcastle for Disasi deal
Manchester United are reportedly going head to head with Newcastle for the signing of Axel Disasi in this window.
The French defender has long been on United’s transfer radar and was thought to be closing in on a move to Old Trafford earlier this summer.
However, the deal never transpired and Fabrizio Romano now reports that both United and Newcastle want to sign Disasi.
Both sides have been in talks with the player’s camp, but have yet to submit official bids to Monaco. One to watch this week!
Bayern Munich make new Harry Kane bid
Bayern Munich have now tabled their latest offer for Tottenham talisman Harry Kane.
Florian Plettenberg from Sky in Germany claims the proposal is worth an initial €80m (£68.1m) plus add-ons, around £10m more than their first offer that was rebuffed by Spurs.
Kane is said to want to complete the move to Bavaria.
Over to you, Tottenham and Daniel Levy…
Thiago Silva backs Paulo Dybala to Chelsea deal
Thiago Silva looks to have talked up a potential move to Chelsea for Paulo Dybala.
Reports earlier this week suggested that the Blues had made initial contact over a potential move for the Roma striker, who could link-up with fellow Argentine Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.
Such a deal appears to have the seal of approval from Chelsea defender Silva, who has also backed Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to be successful at AC Milan.
“I’ve asked Paulo Dybala if it’s true that he’s coming to Chelsea but he didn’t answer! He’s a top player, he’d be a massive signing for us — I’d like it,” Silva said, per Fabrizio Romano.
“Pulisic is good guy, he’s gonna do very well at Milan — same as Loftus-Cheek.”
Rayan Cherki wants to join Chelsea
Much has been made about Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki this summer.
The 19-year-old has impressed in Ligue 1 and, as a result, is reportedly a target for many of Europe’s leading clubs.
Chelsea, however, could have been handed a boost.
According to TEAMtalk, the teenager wants to follow former teammate Malo Gusto to Stamford Bridge…
Pochettino fires new warning to Chelsea stars
Mauricio Pochettino is planning individually-tailored training plans to help get the best out of a number of Chelsea’s expensive underperforming stars this summer.
However, the new Blues boss has also warned that there will be no excuses for the club’s biggest names to fail to deliver in future under his guidance.
Pochettino plans to sit down and speak with Mykhailo Mudryk, who has recently been on duty at the European Under-21 Championship with Ukraine.
The winger struggled notably for form in the aftermath of his dramatic £88.5million switch from Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea in January, having initially looked set to join Arsenal, though his new boss is eager to help him reach the required level for next season.
Chelsea complete £4m Ishe Samuels-Smith signing
New Chelsea signing Ishe Samuels-Smith has admitted his “shock” after completing a swift transfer to Stamford Bridge this weekend.
The teenage left-back officially became the latest new recruit in Chelsea’s committed youth drive on Saturday, joining from Premier League rivals Everton in a deal believed to be worth £4million.
Samuels-Smith will hope to make a quick impression at Stamford Bridge after following the likes of Norwich midfielder Alex Matos and Benfica winger Diego Moreira to west London on an initial three-year contract.
Chelsea have also signed young Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel from Santos and plan to loan him out to new partner club Strasbourg in France next term. Jamaican forward Dujuan ‘Whisper’ Richards and Ecuador midfielder Kendry Paez are among the other young stars to have signed with Chelsea so far this summer.
Pochettino planning Dele Alli talks
New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is hoping to reach out to Dele Alli in an attempt to help revive his stalled career.
Once an indispensable figure for both Tottenham and England from a young age, Dele has been on a rapid downward trajectory over recent years amid major issues with both form and fitness.
Having failed to settle at Everton following a £40million transfer from Spurs, where he had gone from being one of the first names on the teamsheet to surplus to requirements, on deadline day in January 2022, the midfielder continued to struggle notably last season during a disastrous loan spell with Turkish giants Besiktas amid more questions over his commitment.
Dele played only 13 times in Istanbul and saw his temporary stint cut short in April due to a hip injury that required surgery, returning to Everton for rehabiliation as he hopes to prove himself to current Toffees boss Sean Dyche.
