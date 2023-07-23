10
Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea hijack Arsenal move for Kudus; Mbappe latest; Osimhen to Man United boost; Spurs

The summer transfer window continues to ramp up once again with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham all on the hunt for more huge deals as they continue preparations for the new season. Arsenal had looked set to move for Mohammed Kudus at Ajax, though it seems that Chelsea are now hijacking their switch for the Ghana international, just as they did with Mykhailo Mudryk back in January.

Chelsea are also said to have launched an ambitious move to sign Kylian Mbappe, whose potential exit from Paris Saint-Germain looks set to get ugly. Liverpool and Real Madrid are also linked with the French superstar, who will have lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia too. Manchester United are chasing a new striker after signing Andre Onana and have named their price for Rasmus Hojlund and also received a new boost in the race for Victor Osimhen at Napoli.


