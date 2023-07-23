Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea hijack Arsenal move for Kudus; Mbappe latest; Osimhen to Man United boost; Spurs

The summer transfer window continues to ramp up once again with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham all on the hunt for more huge deals as they continue preparations for the new season. Arsenal had looked set to move for Mohammed Kudus at Ajax, though it seems that Chelsea are now hijacking their switch for the Ghana international, just as they did with Mykhailo Mudryk back in January.
Chelsea are also said to have launched an ambitious move to sign Kylian Mbappe, whose potential exit from Paris Saint-Germain looks set to get ugly. Liverpool and Real Madrid are also linked with the French superstar, who will have lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia too. Manchester United are chasing a new striker after signing Andre Onana and have named their price for Rasmus Hojlund and also received a new boost in the race for Victor Osimhen at Napoli.
There is another development in the Harry Kane to Bayern Munich saga, while Tottenham want defenders Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven. Jordan Henderson has completed a medical ahead of his controversial transfer to Al-Ettifaq as Liverpool line up Romeo Lavia and Manchester City are closing in on Josko Gvardiol. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!
Pochettino confirms Chelsea’s Levi Colwill decision
Levi Colwill is set to remain at Chelsea this summer.
The England Under-21 defender had been linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge after a fine season on loan at Brighton, who want him back on a permanent basis.
However, Chelsea have high hopes for Colwill, who has an even more important role to play now with both Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile sidelined.
Mauricio Pochettino has now confirmed that the 20-year-old academy graduate will remain at the club, tipping him to become one of the best in the country at his position.
“He is going to continue with us,” Pochettino said after last night’s seven-goal pre-season friendly thriller against Brighton in Philadelphia.
“I am happy with him, his performance was good today, better than what I expected because it is only the first game with us after the season with Brighton. I am so happy, he can be one of the greatest centre-backs in England.”
Liverpool in talks over Romeo Lavia as Henderson replacement
Jordan Henderson is set to seal his exit from Liverpool soon.
The Reds captain is now said to have undergone a medical ahead of his controversial £12m switch to Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, where he will link-up with Anfield icon Steven Gerrard.
Liverpool will have to replace both Henderson and the similarly Saudi-bound Fabinho, having already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai so far this summer.
According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are in talks with Southampton over signing Romeo Lavia, but don’t want to meet his current £50m asking price.
Chelsea are also interested in Lavia, while Arsenal have previously been linked.
Man United handed boost in Victor Osimhen chase
Manchester United and Chelsea may have been boosted in their respective pursuits of Victor Osimhen.
The club future of the Nigerian striker remains uncertain after he fired Napoli to the Serie A title last term.
The Scudetto holders want to keep Osimhen, though have previously admitted that he could be sold for the right price in this window.
Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport now claim that there has been no progress between Osimhen and Napoli over an extension to his current contract, which is due to expire in the summer of 2025.
Chelsea launch huge move for Kylian Mbappe
Chelsea are among the clubs said to be pushing hard to sign Kylian Mbappe.
The French superstar is now widely expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer as his relationship with the club threatens to turn very ugly indeed after being left out of their pre-season tour squad.
According to RMC Sport in France, Chelsea, along with Saudi club Al-Hilal, are trying to sign Mbappe, the long-term prized target of Real Madrid who is also linked with Liverpool and even Tottenham.
Al-Hilal are said to have offered Mbappe a blockbuster deal worth €400m per year, though others report that Mbappe could now sit out the ENTIRE 2023/24 season and leave PSG for nothing next summer.
Chelsea hijack Arsenal move for Mohammed Kudus
Chelsea look to have hijacked Arsenal’s move for Mohammed Kudus.
The Gunners had appeared to turn their attentions to the Ajax star after wrapping up deals for Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.
However, this could well be January’s Mykhailo Mudryk saga all over again, with Chelsea now actively trying to sign Kudus.
According to The Athletic, the Blues have made contact over a deal for the Ghana international, with a potential bid incoming and agreement over personal terms close.
Attacking midfielder Kudus laid on 18 goals and provided seven assists for Ajax last term.
Jordan Henderson transfer news
Here we go, Liverpool fans!
It seems Jordan Henderson is now close to joining Al-Ettifaq for £12m.
According to The Athletic, the England midfielder underwent a medical in Manchester on Saturday.
Fulham make new transfer bid
Fulham have made a £3.5million bid for Fode Ballo-Toure but it remains to be seen whether or not AC Milan will accept that deal. writes Nizaar Kinsella.
Pep Guardiola responds to Bayern Munich interest in Man City star Kyle Walker
Pep Guardiola says Kyle Walker is still thinking about his future amid interest from Bayern Munich.
The England defender is a key target for Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel having entered the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.
Manchester City star Walker was initially left out of Guardiola’s change in system after the World Cup last season but fought back to reclaim his place.
Sheffield United eye Chelsea U21 captain Alfie Gilchrist as Tino Anjorin visits Portsmouth
Sheffield United are interested in signing Chelsea’s Alfie Gilchrist on a permanent deal, writes Nizaar Kinsella.
The 19-year-old could be handed a chance at first-team football at a Premier League club next season but has also been offered a new contract at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea’s Under-21s captain is currently training with Mauricio Pochettino’s 30-man squad in the United States.
Kudus to Arsenal could ramp up
Arsenal are considering a move for Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus.
That’s according to journalist Charles Watts, who reports that the Gunners could step up their interest later in the window, once some outgoings have been confirmed.
It’s believed that Kudus versatility is particularly appealing to Arsenal, with the 22-year-old able to cover for Bukayo Saka on the right wing and also feature in a more central role.
