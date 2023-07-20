Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal’s Kudus plan; Chelsea near new striker; Man Utd to announce signing today

Kylian Mbappe transfer news

Arsenal are believed to be one of the Premier League teams Kylian Mbappe would be open to joining should a move to Real Madrid fail to come to fruition.

But could the Gunners afford him? According to football finance expert at Sheffield Business School, Dr Rob Wilson, they could.

Speaking to Fruity Slots, Wilson said: “Kylian Mbappe does make financial sense for Man Utd, Arsenal and Newcastle. He’s young enough, still. He’s an iconic sportsman playing at a second-tier French club. PSG generally speaking are second-tier.

“It’s an opportunity to deliver huge brand leverage which I don’t think has been optimised for PSG. You have Nike and the Jordan brand but he’s in the Messi-Ronaldo bracket, or David Beckham in years before. I think moving to a club with the sort of global reach of Man Utd or Real Madrid would be game-changing for him.

“But the acquisition value means there’s a lot of pressure for him to perform on the pitch. He’s built his brand on being in the French national team and then a little bit of success for PSG. He makes absolute sense to Real, Man Utd or Barcelona.

“You’re always looking for these superstars for brand alignment, and I think you get that with Man Utd or Real.

“It would be realistic if the Qataris took over Man Utd and the clear involvement they have with PSG.”