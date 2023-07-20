40
23
16
48
35
24
45
30
25
8
32
22
39
10
2
18
49
21
44
31
37
38
4
26
3
46
34
20
50
43
15
14
29
7
9
47
11
33
13
5
1

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal’s Kudus plan; Chelsea near new striker; Man Utd to announce signing today

134 5 minutes read


The transfer window is continuing at a serious pace and today we could see yet more deals for the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham. The Gunners, fresh from a friendly win over MLS All-Stars, appear to be focused on outgoings as part of their plan to sign Mohammed Kudus from Ajax.

Over at Chelsea, talks to land Moises Caicedo from Brighton are ongoing with the Blues also eyeing up a new striker. Personal terms are reportedly agreed with Elye Wahi and a medical is being booked in. Meanwhile, Marc Guehi is understood to be a target to return to the club and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will today join Marseille.


Source link

134 5 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

French Open 2023: Cameron Norrie eases into third round with win over Pouille

French Open 2023: Cameron Norrie eases into third round with win over Pouille

Chelsea delay Romelu Lukaku return date amid transfer talks with Inter Milan

Chelsea delay Romelu Lukaku return date amid transfer talks with Inter Milan

Buttler Overshadows Kohli To Help England Take Lead

Liverpool confirm Alexis Mac Allister squad number as ‘dream’ transfer sealed

Liverpool confirm Alexis Mac Allister squad number as ‘dream’ transfer sealed

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo