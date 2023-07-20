Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal’s Kudus plan; Chelsea near new striker; Man Utd to announce signing today

The transfer window is continuing at a serious pace and today we could see yet more deals for the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham. The Gunners, fresh from a friendly win over MLS All-Stars, appear to be focused on outgoings as part of their plan to sign Mohammed Kudus from Ajax.
Over at Chelsea, talks to land Moises Caicedo from Brighton are ongoing with the Blues also eyeing up a new striker. Personal terms are reportedly agreed with Elye Wahi and a medical is being booked in. Meanwhile, Marc Guehi is understood to be a target to return to the club and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will today join Marseille.
Manchester United are set to announce the signing of Andre Onana and Spurs are ramping up their search for a new centre-back having wrapped up a cut-price deal for Ashley Phillips from Blackburn. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!
Kylian Mbappe transfer news
Arsenal are believed to be one of the Premier League teams Kylian Mbappe would be open to joining should a move to Real Madrid fail to come to fruition.
But could the Gunners afford him? According to football finance expert at Sheffield Business School, Dr Rob Wilson, they could.
Speaking to Fruity Slots, Wilson said: “Kylian Mbappe does make financial sense for Man Utd, Arsenal and Newcastle. He’s young enough, still. He’s an iconic sportsman playing at a second-tier French club. PSG generally speaking are second-tier.
“It’s an opportunity to deliver huge brand leverage which I don’t think has been optimised for PSG. You have Nike and the Jordan brand but he’s in the Messi-Ronaldo bracket, or David Beckham in years before. I think moving to a club with the sort of global reach of Man Utd or Real Madrid would be game-changing for him.
“But the acquisition value means there’s a lot of pressure for him to perform on the pitch. He’s built his brand on being in the French national team and then a little bit of success for PSG. He makes absolute sense to Real, Man Utd or Barcelona.
“You’re always looking for these superstars for brand alignment, and I think you get that with Man Utd or Real.
“It would be realistic if the Qataris took over Man Utd and the clear involvement they have with PSG.”
Chelsea boost as Andrey Santos secures work permit in bid for first-team role
Andrey Santos has taken a major step towards his competitive debut for Chelsea after securing his work permit.
Officials at Stamford Bridge have confirmed Santos’ availability for Mauricio Pochettino next season after he excelled in the pre-season friendly win over Wrexham.
The 19-year-old midfielder first had a work permit rejected in January but is now free to play in the Premier League.
Ian Maatsen makes statement on Chelsea future after two-goal display and Mauricio Pochettino talks
Ian Maatsen says he wants to stay at Chelsea next season with his future in limbo amid Burnley’s attempts to sign him on a permanent basis.
The 21-year-old scored the opening two goals in a 5-0 win over Wrexham in Mauricio Pochettino’s first game in charge of the club.
Maatsen was one of a number of young players who have uncertain futures despite being on the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.
Julio Baptista tells Neymar to join Arsenal
Former Arsenal star Julio Baptista believes Neymar should make a move to Arsenal this summer.
Speaking to Gambling Zone, he said: “I think it is unfair to say the Premier League would be too physical for Neymar. French football is very physical and he’s made some incredible appearances there. For Neymar, Arsenal would be an incredible move because he needs a change in his life.
“He’s given his all for PSG but maybe they don’t give him what he needs. He needs something different. Players need to be happy. I haven’t spoken to him in a long time but a move would be the best thing for his career.”
West Ham close in on new signing
That Declan Rice money appears to have set West Ham off.
While David Moyes has so far been unable to strengthen his squad this summer, it seems the Hammers are closing in on a new recruit.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Irons are set to sign winger Carlos Borges from Manchester City.
Trevoh Chalobah responds to taking Chelsea captaincy after transfer U-turn
Trevoh Chalobah says it was an “honour” to captain Chelsea during Wednesday night’s pre-season friendly win over Wrexham.
The defender donned the armband on an interim basis in North Carolina as Mauricio Pochetino began life as Blues manager with a 5-0 victory, with a decision still to be made on who succeeds Cesar Azpilicueta full-time.
Standard Sport understands the club are now reluctant to sell the 24-year-old this summer despite initially being open to sanctioning the Cobham graduate’s exit.
Eze sends Wilfried Zaha message as Palace hope for positive contract news
Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze has urged Wilfried Zaha to stay at the club.
Eagles talisman Zaha is now officially a free agent upon the expiration of his contract but is yet to sign for a new club.
Standard Sport understands the 30-year-old has been offered a bumper £200k-per-week deal at Selhurst Park and there is hope within the club that the forward will accept.
Neymar addresses fan backlash as PSG star confirms future plans
Neymar has confirmed he will stay at Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
The Brazilian has endured a difficult relationship with the club’s support since a world-record move from Barcelona in the summer of 2017 and has been linked with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.
Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in media reports as they hunt for attacking signings.
Aleksandar Mitrovic joins Fulham on pre-season tour but still wants big-money Al Hilal transfer
Aleksandar Mitrovic has reluctantly joined the Fulham squad on their pre-season tour of North America as he continues to push to leave the club, writes Nizaar Kinsella.
The Serbia striker wants to join Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal after being offered a chance to more than triple his £120,000-a-week wages.
Fulham are said to have placed a £52million price tag on Mitrovic, who had made it clear he wants to leave and fears he is being priced out of a move to the Saudi Pro League.
Pochettino hints at Chelsea shortage despite Christopher Nkunku goal
Mauricio Pochettino has hinted he does not see Christopher Nkunku as a striker.
The Frenchman is Chelsea’s biggest summer signing so far and played there during a 5-0 win over League Two newcomers Wrexham in North Carolina on Wednesday night.
Nkunku scored on his first appearance for the Blues, while fellow new arrival Nicolas Jackson also made his bow.
The two represent central striking options for Pochettino but the former Tottenham manager believes his squad remains light in that department amid interest in both Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus and Montpellier’s Elye Wahi.
