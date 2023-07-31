1
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want double deal; Chelsea in Sanchez bid; Tottenham eye Johnson; Gvardiol latest

The new Premier League season is not far away now and the big transfers are still rolling in with Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United all hoping to complete further key deals soon. David Raya has emerged as a top target for Arsenal, who have also been linked with a huge double swoop for Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Mohammed Kudus at Ajax, plus Frankfurt’s Djibril Sow.

Chelsea could even have multiple new signings through the door today with Axel Disasi and Lesley Ugochukwu both nearing a switch, while Kylian Mbappe is reportedly a major target at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have also now tabled a bid for Robert Sanchez at Brighton as talks continue over Moises Caicedo and they could yet rival Liverpool and Manchester United for Romeo Lavia.


126 5 minutes read
