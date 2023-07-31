Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want double deal; Chelsea in Sanchez bid; Tottenham eye Johnson; Gvardiol latest

The new Premier League season is not far away now and the big transfers are still rolling in with Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United all hoping to complete further key deals soon. David Raya has emerged as a top target for Arsenal, who have also been linked with a huge double swoop for Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Mohammed Kudus at Ajax, plus Frankfurt’s Djibril Sow.
Chelsea could even have multiple new signings through the door today with Axel Disasi and Lesley Ugochukwu both nearing a switch, while Kylian Mbappe is reportedly a major target at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have also now tabled a bid for Robert Sanchez at Brighton as talks continue over Moises Caicedo and they could yet rival Liverpool and Manchester United for Romeo Lavia.
Totteham have their eye on Brennan Johnson and are set for more crunch talks over the future of Harry Kane with Bayern Munich. Rasmus Hojlund is not far off becoming a Manchester United player after a £72million deal was agreed to bring the Danish striker over from Atalanta, with plenty of movement expected on that today. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!
Man United could battle Liverpool for Romeo Lavia
The Romeo Lavia saga could be about to get really interesting.
It was reported earlier today that Liverpool were set to table an improved £45m offer for the Belgian midfielder soon having seen an initial £40m bid rejected by Southampton last week.
But the Daily Mail now claim that Manchester United could also enter the race for Lavia, who is being closely tracked by Chelsea too.
Could the 19-year-old be an alternative option to Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat at Old Trafford?
Man United and Liverpool ‘make Josko Gvardiol bids’
The race for Josko Gvardiol seems to be heating up at the 11th hour.
It seemed that the highly-rated Croatian defender was poised to swap RB Leipzig for Treble-winners Manchester City in a blockbuster summer deal worth around £86.7m.
However, they now look to face competition from very close to home, with Spanish outlet Fichajes claiming that Liverpool and Manchester United have also now tabled offers for Gvardiol in a bid to hijack City’s deal.
Chelsea submit first offer for Robert Sanchez
Chelsea have now submitted an official bid for Robert Sanchez, reports claim.
Standard Sport confirmed earlier this afternoon that the Spaniard had been identified as their preferred target as they chase support and competition for first-choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer following the sale of main rival Edouard Mendy.
According to The Athletic, Chelsea’s offer for Sanchez has gone in to Brighton, who are yet to respond as talks continue.
Other reports this afternoon state that the 25-year-old wants to move to Stamford Bridge has already agreed personal terms to that effect.
But can Chelsea get a deal done promptly, particularly given the already difficult and protracted negotiations with Brighton over No1 target Moises Caicedo? Watch this space…
Tottenham eye Brennan Johnson amid Kane latest
Tottenham are said to be pondering a move for Brennan Johnson.
The Wales international forward has attracted plenty of interest after starring for Nottingham Forest over recent seasons, particularly from Brentford.
However, the Daily Mail now report that London rivals Spurs could enter the race for Johnson, if they do end up selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.
They add that Mathys Tel of Bayern and Gent’s Gift Orban are also options for Tottenham, with Forest keen on Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez, who has yet to complete a proposed move to Spartak Moscow.
Arsenal want Kvaratskhelia and Kudus deals
Arsenal look to be firmly ramping up their transfer business once again as we head into the last month of the summer window.
It’s all gone a little quiet at the Emirates since those deals for Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz were all wrapped up, with the focus switching to outgoings instead.
But the rumour mill is now starting to crank up once again, with reports carried by The Sun today claiming that Arsenal are keen to sign both Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus and Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Chelsea want Robert Sanchez as new Kepa rival
Chelsea have made Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez their primary target to compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga, writes Nizaar Kinsella.
The 25-year-old is being lined up this summer as someone capable of either becoming Mauricio Pochettino’s new No1 or else pushing current first-choice Kepa to improve his performance level.
Sanchez has the recommendation of Ben Roberts, who was Chelsea’s goalkeeper coach under former boss Graham Potter last season but is now in a wider management role in goalkeeping at Stamford Bridge.
Roberts has a great bond with Sanchez, who is available after falling out of favour at the Amex Stadium under Roberto De Zerbi.
Liverpool set to sign Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo
Romeo Lavia is not the only player who could be on his way into Liverpool soon.
It seems that there is also a lot of future planning going on at Anfield right now, with a couple of talented youngsters potentially coming in.
Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool are in talks over West Ham centre-back Amara Nallo, while Reds journalist David Lynch reports that 16-year-old midfielder Trey Nyoni is also closing in on a switch to Merseyside from Leicester.
Liverpool set to make new Romeo Lavia bid
Liverpool are set to table their second offer for Romeo Lavia.
The Reds want to make Southampton’s Belgian international, 19, a key part of their midfield overhaul at Anfield and saw an opening bid worth around £40m rejected last week.
However, Liverpool are undeterred in their pursuit of Lavia, also wanted by Chelsea, with transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano now reporting that they are set to submit a follow-up proposal.
The improved package worth £45m is said to have been ready since last week and will be sent shortly.
Albert Sambi Lokonga nears Arsenal exit
Burnley are leading the race to sign Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer.
The Belgian midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Crystal Palace and Arsenal are ready to let him go again in the current transfer window.
Another loan move could be on the cards, or a permanent sale, and Burnley are currently the favourites to sign Lokonga.
Chelsea defender eyes exit
Trevoh Chalobah is ready to leave Chelsea after the club agreed a £38.6million deal to sign Monaco defender Axel Disasi.
Chalobah has played a key role under Mauricio Pochettino so far in pre-season but believes his opportunities will be limited next season.
Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill and Benoit Badiashile are already ahead of him and he wants to play more regular football as he targets a place in the England squad ahead of Euro 2024 next summer.
Chelsea have set an asking price of £45million for Chalobah.
