40
46
48
31
9
35
16
4
5
45
49
1
23
2
13
24
18
39
15
34
26
29
11
38
21
44
37
30
3
7
50
47
14
22
43
8
10
25
32
20
33

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal to break record for Kvaratskhelia; Vlahovic close to Chelsea; Spurs want Johnson

143 4 minutes read


We have now entered the final month of the transfer window but all of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham remain active in the transfer market. The Gunners have so far spent the most after an aggressive summer recruitment drive to have seen them splash the cash on Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice but could now be set to make another big move. New reports claim they could make a huge move to smash their transfer record again by bringing Napoli sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to the club.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have a former Arsenal target in mind it seems. Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic could be set to move to Stamford Bridge in part-exchange for Romelu Lukaku as the Blues track goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. Elsewhere, both Monaco defender Axel Disasi and Rennes midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu will soon be confirmed as new signings.


Source link

143 4 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova was ‘helped’ by surprise decision to shut roof on sunny day for final

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova was ‘helped’ by surprise decision to shut roof on sunny day for final

Soccer24

Exclusive: Warriors star blasts Lodza, accuses him sabotaging Logarušić, divisions in the team

Fiorentina manager sends message to Declan Rice ahead of Conference League final

Fiorentina manager sends message to Declan Rice ahead of Conference League final

Women’s World Cup to be shown live on TV for FREE after deal struck with BBC and ITV

Women’s World Cup to be shown live on TV for FREE after deal struck with BBC and ITV

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo