Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal to break record for Kvaratskhelia; Vlahovic close to Chelsea; Spurs want Johnson

We have now entered the final month of the transfer window but all of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham remain active in the transfer market. The Gunners have so far spent the most after an aggressive summer recruitment drive to have seen them splash the cash on Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice but could now be set to make another big move. New reports claim they could make a huge move to smash their transfer record again by bringing Napoli sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to the club.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have a former Arsenal target in mind it seems. Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic could be set to move to Stamford Bridge in part-exchange for Romelu Lukaku as the Blues track goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. Elsewhere, both Monaco defender Axel Disasi and Rennes midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu will soon be confirmed as new signings.

Tottenham, meanwhile, could now be preparing for life without Harry Kane. Bayern Munich are increasingly confident of signing the England captain and Spurs could look to replace him by signing Franck Kessie and Brennan Johnson from Barcelona and Nottingham Forest respectively. Follow all the news, gossip and rumours including the latest on West Ham, Liverpool and Manchester United below!