Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal to break record for Kvaratskhelia; Vlahovic close to Chelsea; Spurs want Johnson

We have now entered the final month of the transfer window but all of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham remain active in the transfer market. The Gunners have so far spent the most after an aggressive summer recruitment drive to have seen them splash the cash on Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice but could now be set to make another big move. New reports claim they could make a huge move to smash their transfer record again by bringing Napoli sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to the club.
Chelsea, meanwhile, have a former Arsenal target in mind it seems. Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic could be set to move to Stamford Bridge in part-exchange for Romelu Lukaku as the Blues track goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. Elsewhere, both Monaco defender Axel Disasi and Rennes midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu will soon be confirmed as new signings.
Tottenham, meanwhile, could now be preparing for life without Harry Kane. Bayern Munich are increasingly confident of signing the England captain and Spurs could look to replace him by signing Franck Kessie and Brennan Johnson from Barcelona and Nottingham Forest respectively. Follow all the news, gossip and rumours including the latest on West Ham, Liverpool and Manchester United below!
Arsenal to make David Raya bid soon
David Raya has emerged as the latest target for Arsenal this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in cover and competition for Aaron Ramsdale.
The Spanish international saw a move to Bayern Munich fall through last week but could get the Brentford exit he’s wanted for a while.
According to the Daily Mail, the Gunners are prepared to launch a £15m bid to sign Raya soon.
Chelsea close to double transfer deal
Chelsea are set to announce Monaco defender Axel Disasi and Rennes midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu as new signings in the coming days, writes Nizaar Kinsella.
Franck Kessie back on Tottenham’s radar
Franck Kessie has long been linked with Tottenham but Harry Kane’s potential departure could help finally push that particular deal over the line.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Spurs are ready to formalise their interest in the Barcelona midfielder by way of a bid if Kane does join Bayern Munich.
West Ham ready to drop interest in James Ward-Prowse
Though West Ham are working with a big budget following the departure of Declan Rice, it seems they will not be held to ransom.
David Moyes is yet to bring anybody into the club this summer but that does not mean the Scot will rush into signings.
According to the Guardian, the Hammers are ready to drop their interest in Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse as they do not believe he’s worth more than £25m.
For their part, Saints are holding out for more.
Liverpool to make fresh Romeo Lavia bid imminently
The rebuild at Liverpool continues.
Fabinho recently followed Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia and it seems Jurgen Klopp is ready to ramp up his interest in a replacement.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds will launch a fresh offer to sign Romeo Lavia imminently.
They have already seen a £37m offer snubbed but are likely to return with something closer to the £50m the Saints want.
Manchester United consider move for Jean-Clair Todibo
With Rasmus Holjlund set to join and Sofyan Amrabat reportedly likely to follow, things have been busy at Manchester United.
Still, busy as they are, the club could now look to strengthen their defence.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Old Trafford giants are keen on a move for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo should Harry Maguire leave the club.
Brennan Johnson could replace Harry Kane at Tottenham
It’d perhaps be fair to say that, in the eyes of Tottenham fans, no one could replace Harry Kane.
Still, with Bayern Munich increasingly confident of signing the England captain, it might be something they soon have to consider.
Likely to bank big money if Kane leaves, the Daily Mail propose a new target.
They claim Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson could be one of the players Spurs consider to build around for a new era.
Dusan Vlahovic close to signing for Chelsea
It seems Chelsea could soon have their new forward.
Dusan Vlahovic has hardly enjoyed the happiest of times since rejecting Arsenal to join Juventus from Fiorentina in 2022 and could now be set for a move to the Premier League at last.
According to Fabrizio Romano, talks of a swap deal between the Serbian international Romelu Lukaku are back on and a move could be close.
Arsenal to smash transfer record to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Seemingly not content with only signing Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, Arsenal are said to be drawing up a huge new move.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia took Europe by storm last season as Napoli won a first Serie A title in over 30 years, with the Georgian international attracting big interest along the way.
Now, reports from Football Transfers, the Gunners have registered their interest in a deal that could ecplise the £105m spent on Rice.
Bayern prepare massive Kane bid
Bayern Munich are set to make an £85m offer for Harry Kane.
Talks took place between Bayern executives and Daniel Levy today and although no deal has yet been agreed, the Mail claim that the Bundesliga side remain upbeat about the situation.
It’s reported that they are prepared to table a club-record bid, with Levy potentially tempted by an offer in the region of £90m despite previously holding out for £100m.
