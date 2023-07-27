Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea identify new £50m target; Tottenham in shock Wahi bid; Arsenal signing; Mbappe

We are less than a month away from the start of the season and all of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United remain active in the market. The Gunners are reportedly ready to turn their attention to Gremio midfielder Bitello after splashing huge cash on Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber as Mikel Arteta looks to go one better in the Premier League title race.
Chelsea, meanwhile, appear to be keen to make Ajax star Mohammed Kudus their next big summer signing. A fee of around £40m is believed to have been agreed and personal terms are not likely to be a problem, with the Blues still chasing a move for Brighton star Moises Caicedo and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.
United are reportedly in advanced talks with Atalanta over Rasmus Hojlund and are thought to have agreed personal terms with the striker. Tottenham forward Harry Kane isn’t on their radar amid Bayern Munich’s pursuit of him, with Spurs in the race alongside West Ham to sign Conor Gallagher and linked with a shock move for Elye Wahi. Follow the latest transfer news gossip and rumours with Standard Sport’s live blog!
Lautaro Martinez issues frank response to Romelu Lukaku saga
Lautaro Martinez admits he is “disappointed” by former strike partner Romelu Lukaku.
The Chelsea loanee spent last season on loan with Inter Milan, only a year after leaving San Siro for Stamford Bridge for £97.5m.
Lukaku has made little secret of his desire to return to Inter on a full-time basis since moving back to west London and the club made a series of bids earlier this summer.
Jurgen Klopp sends parting message to Jordan Henderson after Al-Ettifaq transfer confirmed
Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to Jordan Henderson’s legacy as a Liverpool player after the midfielder completed a move to Al-Ettifaq.
The Saudi Pro League confirmed his arrival on Thursday a day after the 33-year-old posted an emotional goodbye to Reds supporters.
Henderson joined the Anfield giants in 2011 and replaced Steven Gerrard, his new manager in the Gulf state, as club captain four years later.
During his time with the armband, the former Sunderland midfielder lifted the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup in at trophy-laden spell under Klopp.
Lionel Messi making an impact all around the world
Lionel Messi is already in the goals with Inter Miami, having bagged three times in his opening two games.
Celebrities all over the world have flocked to watch the World Cup winner in action and, such is the level of his impact, he’s even got his own burger.
The Hard Rock Cafe, an insitution around the world, have released their own ‘Messi burger’.
The Messi Burger is two seared ground beef patties, provolone cheese, chorizo, red onions, Hard Rock’s in-house sauce (tangy and smoky with a little bit of spice), lettuce, tomato, and a brioche bun.
The Messi Chicken Sandwich features thinly pounded chicken cutlets, reminiscent of one of Messi’s favorite Argentinian dishes growing up. It’s topped with melted provolone cheese, an herbed aioli, fresh arugula and tomatoes.
Man United set for more Rasmus Hojlund talks
It seems a bid from Paris Saint-Germain will do little to deter Manchester United in their pursuit of Rasmus Hojlund.
Indeed, according to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have scheduled new talks with Atalanta over the forward and that a move to Old Trafford remains his priority.
Man United hopeful of Hojlund deal before start of season
Following news of that Paris Saint-Germain bid for Ramus Hojlund, the Daily Mail now report that Manchester United are hopeful of signing the Atalanta forward before the start of the new Premier League season.
United are working on a deal with Atalanta for Hojlund after submitting an opening bid of £42million plus £8.5m in add-ons.
But United are said to be optimistic they will agree terms with Atalanta in time for Hojlund to move to Old Trafford before the opening game at home to Wolves on August 14.
Suarez move to Inter Miami OFF
Luis Suarez’s move to Inter Miami has collapsed.
Suarez has been heavily linked with joining up with his former Barcelona team-mates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.
But Gremio coach Renato Portaluppi has confirmed the 36-year-old staying in Brazil until at least January.
“The deal won’t happen. Luis will stay at Gremio until December, the soap opera is over now”, said Portaluppi.
PSG submit €50m Hojlund bid
Potentially some bad news for Manchester United, with L’Equipe reporting that Paris Saint-Germain have submitted a €50million bid for Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund.
Hojlund is the priority target for United, who have made a verbal offer of €50m for the 20-year-old.
PSG are making plans amid uncertainty over the future of Kylian Mbappe and are also interested in Tottenham striker Harry Kane.
They are waiting for Atalanta to respond to their offer for Hojlund.
Arsenal to step up player clear-out
Arsenal are set to step up their clear-out of unwanted players after Mikel Arteta warned the size of their squad is “unsustainable”.
Arteta wants to streamline his 30-man first-team squad and expects the Gunners to accelerate attempts to offload players.
Nicolas Pepe, Folarin Balogun, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Auston Trusty, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Nuno Tavares and Alex Runarsson could all be sold.
Tottenham prepare shock Wahi bid
Elye Wahi has been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea but reports in France claim Tottenham are set to make a bid for Montpellier striker.
Spurs face the prospect of losing Harry Kane this summer and Wahi could be a potential replacement for the England captain if he leaves.
The 20-year-old Frenchman is highly-rated and enjoyed an impressive season in Ligue 1 last season, scoring 19 goals in 33 games.
Montpellier are said to have put a £34.5million price tag on Wahi, who has two years left on his contract.
Arteta transfer warning to Arsenal
Mikel Arteta has warned Arsenal need to get ruthless and offload players before the new season.
Speaking after their 5-3 pre-season win over Barcelona, Arteta said: “We have 30 players here which is unsustainable, and obviously the market is still open, and things can happen – but we are prepared.
“We are really happy with the squad we have at the moment; we obviously have improvements to make in terms of what we want to do in games, and we have to do that. Overall, I’m really pleased with the team.”
