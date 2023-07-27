Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea identify new £50m target; Tottenham in shock Wahi bid; Arsenal signing; Mbappe

We are less than a month away from the start of the season and all of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United remain active in the market. The Gunners are reportedly ready to turn their attention to Gremio midfielder Bitello after splashing huge cash on Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber as Mikel Arteta looks to go one better in the Premier League title race.

Chelsea, meanwhile, appear to be keen to make Ajax star Mohammed Kudus their next big summer signing. A fee of around £40m is believed to have been agreed and personal terms are not likely to be a problem, with the Blues still chasing a move for Brighton star Moises Caicedo and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

United are reportedly in advanced talks with Atalanta over Rasmus Hojlund and are thought to have agreed personal terms with the striker. Tottenham forward Harry Kane isn’t on their radar amid Bayern Munich’s pursuit of him, with Spurs in the race alongside West Ham to sign Conor Gallagher and linked with a shock move for Elye Wahi. Follow the latest transfer news gossip and rumours with Standard Sport’s live blog!