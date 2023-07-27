2
24
18
30
21
39
20
35
5
22
4
32
50
23
26
38
7
49
1
47
9
13
15
48
11
34
31
14
10
40
46
37
25
45
33
3
43
29
8
16
44

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea identify new £50m target; Tottenham in shock Wahi bid; Arsenal signing; Mbappe

137 4 minutes read


We are less than a month away from the start of the season and all of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United remain active in the market. The Gunners are reportedly ready to turn their attention to Gremio midfielder Bitello after splashing huge cash on Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber as Mikel Arteta looks to go one better in the Premier League title race.

Chelsea, meanwhile, appear to be keen to make Ajax star Mohammed Kudus their next big summer signing. A fee of around £40m is believed to have been agreed and personal terms are not likely to be a problem, with the Blues still chasing a move for Brighton star Moises Caicedo and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.


Source link

137 4 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Russell Wilson Is An All-Time Great QB

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023 live stream: How can I watch race on TV in UK today?

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023 live stream: How can I watch race on TV in UK today?

Tottenham XI vs Leicester: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for friendly today

Tottenham XI vs Leicester: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for friendly today

Kevin De Bruyne’s dancing and Jack Grealish doused in champagne: The best Man City parade pictures

Kevin De Bruyne’s dancing and Jack Grealish doused in champagne: The best Man City parade pictures

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo