Transfer news LIVE! Mbappe rejects Saudi move; Arsenal want Olise; Man United in £60m bid; Chelsea latest

A remarkable summer transfer window continues to step up a gear as Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham will look to continue spending amid stunning reports of Kylian Mbappe’s £259million move to Saudi Arabia – which is expected to be rejected by the player.
The Gunners have already spent well over £200m but now reportedly want to rival Chelsea for Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise to conclude their business. Mohammed Kudus is another target for both clubs, with the Blues bid for top midfield target Moises Caicedo stalling over a price. Up front, Montpellier striker Elye Wahi is still a top target for Mauricio Pochettino.
Talking of strikers, Manchester United are poised to bid £60m for Rasmus Hojlund but are not expected to make a renewed approach for Harry Kane as they fear they will be rejected – and cannot afford him. Tottenham, meanwhile, have identified Randal Kolo Muani as their replacement for Kane, should he join Bayern Munich. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!
Moises Caicedo in fresh Chelsea hint
We know that Moises Caicedo is keen to leave Brighton amid talks with Chelsea but the midfielder has taken another step to distance himself from the Seagulls.
Caicedo has, wait for it, taken Brighton’s name out of his Instagram bio.
It remains to be seen exactly how far he’s willing to go to force the move, with his club demanding £100m in talks with Chelsea.
Arsenal to launch Olise bid
Arsenal are ready to rival Chelsea for Michael Olise.
According to 90min, Manchester City are also keen on the 21-year-old, who reportedly has a release clause of just £35million.
City see Olise as the perfect replacement for Saudi Arabia-bound Riyad Mahrez, while the Gunners are keen to finalise their summer business with a right-sided attacker.
Man United set Hojlund limit
Manchester United are focused on signing Rasmus Hojlund but are unwilling to bid more than £60million for the striker.
The Atalanta striker is Erik ten Hag’s top target as Harry Kane is reportedly expected to reject any move to an English team to project his Tottenham legacy.
United will now press ahead with a move for Hojlund with an official bid, though the Serie A side are holding up for north of £80m.
Spurs identify Kane replacement
Tottenham have made Randal Kolo Muani their key target to replace Harry Kane.
According to reports in Germany, the Eintract Frankfurt striker will cost around £70m and has been sounded out by Spurs as they look at replacements for Kane, should he move to Bayern Munich.
Kolo Muani, who scored 15 goals and added a further 14 assists across 32 Bundesliga games last season, is keen on the move.
Manchester United are also interested.
Mbappe rejects €2m a day Saudi move
Kylian Mbappe is expected to reject any move to Saudi Arabia despite the staggering money involved.
Al-Hilal were reportedly ready to pay €300million for Mbappe and hand him a salary worth around €2m a day, and then allow him to join Real Madrid for free next summer.
But French newspaper L’Equipe report that Mbappe has no desire to join the Saudi Pro League and will instead continue playing in Europe.
Tottenham lead Gallagher chase
Talking of West Ham, we brought you the news last night that the club had seen a £40m bid for Conor Gallagher rejected.
Well, the Telegraph are reporting the same news and add that with the Hammers unwilling to raise their offer then Tottenham are now considered the frontrunners for the Chelsea midfielder.
Spurs are expected to sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to Atletico Madrid and want Gallagher to replace him.
West Ham make £25m Ward-Prowse bid
West Ham have made their first move to sign Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse.
According to the Telegraph, the Hammers have tabled a deal worth around £25million to sign the England international.
David Moyes believes Ward-Prowse can help fill the defensive void created by Declan Rice’s departure, along with his vast attacking prowess.
PSG accept world-record Kylian Mbappe offer
Paris St Germain have granted superstar striker Kylian Mbappe permission to talk to Al Hilal after the Saudi Arabian club submitted a world-record £259million offer, the PA news agency understands.
The 24-year-old has not signed a one-year extension to his existing PSG deal, meaning he will be a free agent next summer and able to walk away for nothing. He was left out of PSG’s squad for a pre-season tour of Japan.
That move by PSG made it clear to other clubs the player was available for sale this summer, sparking Al Hilal’s gigantic 300m euro bid.
Sources close to the French club say there has also been interest in the player from other clubs in recent days, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Barcelona.
If the deal for Al Hilal was completed, it would smash the world transfer record fee paid by PSG to Barcelona for Neymar in 2017, which was reported at £200m at the time.
PSG are understood to be certain that Mbappe has agreed a free transfer to Real Madrid next summer, with Parisian sources saying he would benefit from a 160m euro (£138m) signing-on fee if he wound down his existing contract and moved to the Spanish capital in 2024.
Chelsea reject £40m bid for Conor Gallagher from West Ham
West Ham have seen a £40million bid for Conor Gallagher rejected by Chelsea.
The Hammers are refusing to raise their offer past an initial fee of £37m plus £3m in add-ons for the Chelsea academy graduate, who is believed to be surplus to requirements.
The 23-year-old also has interest from Tottenham and would be open to leaving Stamford Bridge having been offered out to clubs for the last six months.
West Ham and Spurs to scrap over Conor Gallagher
The Times say West Ham have opened the bidding for Conor Gallagher with a £40m offer to Chelsea.
Earler today, Standard Sport revealed that Mauricio Pochettino had accepted that the midfielder will be sold to thin down his squad.
Spurs are also keen on Gallagher.
