Transfer news LIVE! Mbappe rejects Saudi move; Arsenal want Olise; Man United in £60m bid; Chelsea latest

A remarkable summer transfer window continues to step up a gear as Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham will look to continue spending amid stunning reports of Kylian Mbappe’s £259million move to Saudi Arabia – which is expected to be rejected by the player.

The Gunners have already spent well over £200m but now reportedly want to rival Chelsea for Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise to conclude their business. Mohammed Kudus is another target for both clubs, with the Blues bid for top midfield target Moises Caicedo stalling over a price. Up front, Montpellier striker Elye Wahi is still a top target for Mauricio Pochettino.

Talking of strikers, Manchester United are poised to bid £60m for Rasmus Hojlund but are not expected to make a renewed approach for Harry Kane as they fear they will be rejected – and cannot afford him. Tottenham, meanwhile, have identified Randal Kolo Muani as their replacement for Kane, should he join Bayern Munich. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!