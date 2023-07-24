Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Mbappe; Chelsea in Olise bid, Wahi deal; Hojlund to Man United; Kane update

After a brief period of quiet, the summer transfer window is really kicking into high gear again with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham among the clubs hunting more major signings. Arsenal are said to have entered the race for Kylian Mbappe, with some reports even suggesting that they could offer Gabriel Martinelli in part-exchange for the PSG superstar.

Things are very busy over at Chelsea, who are said to have launched a move for Crystal Palace star Michael Olise as they also close in on a deal for Montpellier striker Elye Wahi. The Blues are also rumoured to have their eye on a number of other targets including Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, with Callum Hudson-Odoi pushing for a move to Fulham.

Manchester United are poised to bid for Rasmus Hojlund at Atalanta and could test Tottenham’s resolve over Harry Kane once again, amid claims that Spurs have been told to sell the England captain if he does not agree a lucrative new contract. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!