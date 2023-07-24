Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Mbappe; Chelsea in Olise bid, Wahi deal; Hojlund to Man United; Kane update

After a brief period of quiet, the summer transfer window is really kicking into high gear again with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham among the clubs hunting more major signings. Arsenal are said to have entered the race for Kylian Mbappe, with some reports even suggesting that they could offer Gabriel Martinelli in part-exchange for the PSG superstar.
Things are very busy over at Chelsea, who are said to have launched a move for Crystal Palace star Michael Olise as they also close in on a deal for Montpellier striker Elye Wahi. The Blues are also rumoured to have their eye on a number of other targets including Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, with Callum Hudson-Odoi pushing for a move to Fulham.
Manchester United are poised to bid for Rasmus Hojlund at Atalanta and could test Tottenham’s resolve over Harry Kane once again, amid claims that Spurs have been told to sell the England captain if he does not agree a lucrative new contract. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!
Live updates
Tottenham ‘told to sell Harry Kane’ if new deal not signed
Another apparent update in the Harry Kane saga this morning.
The Telegraph report that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been told by owner Joe Lewis to sell the England captain this summer if he does not agree a lucrative new contract in north London.
Spurs have already presented Kane with a huge proposal said to be worth an eye-watering £400,000 a week, with the player having now entered the final 12 months of his current deal.
It is suggested this latest reported twist could place Manchester United back on alert over Kane, while it also potentially boosts Bayern Munich, who have so far seen two bids for the 29-year-old rejected in this window.
Chelsea close to signing Elye Wahi
Michael Olise is not the only player currently in Chelsea’s sights it would appear.
The Blues have also been heavily linked in recent days with Montpellier’s talented young striker Elye Wahi.
Fabrizio Romano now claims that a deal for the 20-year-old is in its advanced stages, with fresh talks to be held this week.
Chelsea are apparently pushing hard to get the move over the line amid new unspecified rival interest and plan to loan out Wahi initially, likely to new partner club Strasbourg.
Man United set to make Rasmus Hojlund bid
Manchester United are finally set to make their move for Rasmus Hojlund it seems.
The Denmark striker, 20, has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford after a breakout season in Serie A with Atalanta that saw him earn favourable early comparisons to a certain Erling Haaland.
United have turned their attentions to a new striker after signing Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan to replace the departed David de Gea, with Hojlund top of their wishlist.
According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, United will submit their opening bid for the player this week after agreeing personal terms.
PSG are also believed to be trying to agree a deal for Hojlund, who wants to move to Manchester at this stage.
Chelsea launch bid to sign Michael Olise
Chelsea have launched a bid to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace, reports claim.
The former Reading winger, who began his football career in the Chelsea academy, is currently sidelined with a hamstring tear sustained while playing for the France Under-21s last month.
However, that issue is clearly not putting off Chelsea, with French outlet RMC Sport claiming that they have tabled a proposal worth £39m to sign Olise.
It is reported that the 21-year-old has a release clause in his current Palace contract worth around £35m and has been “seduced” by the project that Mauricio Pochettino is building at Stamford Bridge.
Arsenal ‘ponder Kylian Mbappe swap deal’
Arsenal may have entered the race to sign Kylian Mbappe.
The France superstar is currently engaged in a bitter feud with Paris Saint-Germain, whom will try to sell him this summer in a bid to avoid losing one of football’s brightest stars for nothing when his contract expires next year.
Long-term suitors Real Madrid and Liverpool have been linked with Mbappe along with clubs in Saudi Arabia, though Football Transfers claim that Arsenal are also considering a possible move.
They say that the Gunners are keeping a close eye on the situation and could even use Gabriel Martinelli as a makeweight to sign the 24-year-old, potentially in January.
Source link