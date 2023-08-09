38
33
2
47
31
1
29
7
16
39
8
43
21
5
46
13
9
4
37
24
48
34
15
18
35
44
32
50
25
20
3
40
45
49
11
14
10
26
30
22
23

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal book Raya medical; Luiz latest; Chelsea in new Caicedo bid; Man Utd make contact

137 4 minutes read


The Premier League season is only days away now but all of Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham remain active. The Gunners have now reportedly agreed a deal to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya and have duly booked a medical to bring the Spanish international to north London. Despite their big spending, there could be another new face on the way too in the form of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, who was a target last summer too.

Over at Chelsea, it’s all about Moises Caicedo. Reports now suggest a fresh offer for Moises Caicedo – one close to Brighton’s £100m asking price – is on the way as the Blues work on bringing Tyler Adams to Stamford Bridge.


Source link

137 4 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix: TV channel and live stream for F1 race today

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix: TV channel and live stream for F1 race today

Peter Drury to replace Martin Tyler as Sky Sports’ main Premier League commentator next season

Peter Drury to replace Martin Tyler as Sky Sports’ main Premier League commentator next season

Eddie Hearn leaks Tyson Fury next opponent announcement

Eddie Hearn leaks Tyson Fury next opponent announcement

Underwhelming Card For Blockbuster PPV Showdown

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo