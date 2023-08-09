Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal book Raya medical; Luiz latest; Chelsea in new Caicedo bid; Man Utd make contact

The Premier League season is only days away now but all of Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham remain active. The Gunners have now reportedly agreed a deal to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya and have duly booked a medical to bring the Spanish international to north London. Despite their big spending, there could be another new face on the way too in the form of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, who was a target last summer too.

Over at Chelsea, it’s all about Moises Caicedo. Reports now suggest a fresh offer for Moises Caicedo – one close to Brighton’s £100m asking price – is on the way as the Blues work on bringing Tyler Adams to Stamford Bridge.

United, meanwhile, are now said to have made contact with Nice over a move for defender Jean-Clair Todibo. The defender is believed to be a big target should Harry Maguire leave the club amid a bid from West Ham. Follow the latest gossip and rumours including the latest on Tottenham and Harry Kane below!