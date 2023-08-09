Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal book Raya medical; Luiz latest; Chelsea in new Caicedo bid; Man Utd make contact

The Premier League season is only days away now but all of Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham remain active. The Gunners have now reportedly agreed a deal to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya and have duly booked a medical to bring the Spanish international to north London. Despite their big spending, there could be another new face on the way too in the form of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, who was a target last summer too.
Over at Chelsea, it’s all about Moises Caicedo. Reports now suggest a fresh offer for Moises Caicedo – one close to Brighton’s £100m asking price – is on the way as the Blues work on bringing Tyler Adams to Stamford Bridge.
United, meanwhile, are now said to have made contact with Nice over a move for defender Jean-Clair Todibo. The defender is believed to be a big target should Harry Maguire leave the club amid a bid from West Ham. Follow the latest gossip and rumours including the latest on Tottenham and Harry Kane below!
Arsenal and Tottenham in battle for Douglas Luiz
Douglas Luiz was on Arsenal’s radar last summer and it seems that interest is still very much alive.
According to Football Insider, both the Gunners and rivals Tottenham are keen on a move for the Brazilian international.
For their part, Aston Villa are keen to sell if they can move for Chelsea target Tyler Adams.
Man United make contact over Jean-Clair Todibo signing
Manchester United have been pretty active this summer and remain on the hunt for new additions.
Sofyan Amrabat is a target and it seesms Erik ten Hag has his Harry Maguire replacement, should the England international leave for West Ham.
According to RMC Sport, United are in concrete talks over a move for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.
Fresh Chelsea offer for Moises Caicedo
Chelsea’s saga of the summer is set to continue.
The Blues have made multiple offers to bring Moises Caicedo to the club from Brighton but have been rejected at every turn.
There now, however, could be some movement.
According to noted transfer journalist Rudy Galetti, the Blues are set to launch a new bid close to Brighton’s £100m asking price.
David Raya set for Arsenal medical
Here we go, Arsenal fans!
After reaching an agreement with Brentford to bring goalkeeper David Raya to the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners are speeding through the process.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish international is now set for a medical with Arsenal before completing the move.
Ramsdale ready for ‘fight’ with Raya
Aaron Ramsdale insists he is ready to “fight” for his place at Arsenal as David Raya’s move to the club edges closer.
Raya is on the verge of signing for the Gunners, with reports suggesting a medical will take place this week after Arsenal reached a full agreement with Brentford for the goalkeeper.
“Bring it on,” Ramsdale told ITV Sport. “Nothing comes easy in football, but you need to move along and need to adapt as well yourself.
“I’ve done it to other people when I’ve moved to clubs, so I’m not going to be thinking that it’s never going to happen to me. If it happens, it happens. We’ll fight and we’ll make each other the best version of ourselves. That’s what the manager is telling us as well.
“I’m sure whoever plays, me, Matt [Turner], whoever comes in… the goalkeeper union, people will laugh at it but it’s a real thing. Your individual disappointment will go away and you put the team first and you put that goalkeeper first.”
Washington set for Chelsea move
Chelsea are on the verge of signing Santos forward Deivid Washington for £17million.
The Brazilian talent, 18, is set to become the club’s seventh major signing of the summer after his breakout season in South America.
Washington will join Angelo Gabriel in swapping Santos for Stamford Bridge but neither will spend the upcoming campaign with the Blues.
Chelsea plan on loaning the teenage duo to Strasbourg, the French club recently purchased by BlueCo to become a sister club to the Premier League side.
Gunners reach Raya agreement
Arsenal have now agreed a deal with Brentford to sign David Raya.
Fabrizio Romano reports that a medical for the goalkeeper is expected to be booked this week, with personal terms already agreed between the Gunners and Raya.
The 27-year-old will sign a five-year contract in north London, with the total package of the deal between Arsenal and Brentford in the region of £30m.
Arsenal set Tavares price
Arsenal are holding out for €15m for left-back Nuno Tavares.
Sky Sports suggest that Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen are interested in Tavares, who has played no part in the Gunners pre-season.
Tavares spent last season out loan at Marseille and Arsenal are keen on finding a permanent buyer for the defender.
Fresh Kane bid?
Here we go again.
Bayern Munich are expected to submit a new offer for Harry Kane as they push to bring the Spurs striker to Germany.
That’s according to Sky Germany, with it claimed Bayern are preparing a £94.6m bid that they hope will finally be enough to persuade Tottenham to sell.
Kane has no intention of leaving the club once the season starts, so Bayern only have a few days left to complete a deal.
Done deal!
Tottenham have confirmed striker Alejo Veliz as their sixth summer signing.
The young Argentine arrives from Rosario Central in a deal worth an initial £13million. At 19 years old, Veliz is understood to be a signing with the future in mind, and could yet be sent out on loan.
A deal to sign Veliz accelerated quickly last week and the teenager flew into London over the weekend ahead of undergoing a medical on Monday. Rosario are expected to be due a percentage of profits from any future sale.
