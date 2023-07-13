Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Bitello bid, Rice fears; Cherki to Chelsea; Man United ‘sign’ Onana; Henderson

Pre-season is now in full swing as Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United continue to look for new signings during the transfer window. While the Gunners working on finalising the £105million signing of Declan Rice, fresh reports suggest West Ham have become increasingly frustrated about the delay to the deal. Now, Arsenal are linked with more midfielders, namely Bitello of Gremio, while defender Jurrien Timber waits to join.

Over at Chelsea, the story of late has been out of outgoings but Mauricio Pochettino could soon land an exciting target. Lyon forward Rayan Cherki has been linked with lots of clubs this summer but reportedly favours a move to the Blues over all else. Talks with Brighton over Moises Caicedo continue.

Tottenham have already made three new signings and now want to bolster their defence, with Micky van de Ven their preferred target. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich and PSG battle to lure Harry Kane away. Manchester United, meanwhile, have all but signed Andre Onana as a replacement for David De Gea and are working on a new striker. Porto’s Mehdi Taremi is the latest to be linked, along with Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours below!