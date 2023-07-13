15
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Bitello bid, Rice fears; Cherki to Chelsea; Man United ‘sign’ Onana; Henderson

135 4 minutes read


Pre-season is now in full swing as Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United continue to look for new signings during the transfer window. While the Gunners working on finalising the £105million signing of Declan Rice, fresh reports suggest West Ham have become increasingly frustrated about the delay to the deal. Now, Arsenal are linked with more midfielders, namely Bitello of Gremio, while defender Jurrien Timber waits to join.

Over at Chelsea, the story of late has been out of outgoings but Mauricio Pochettino could soon land an exciting target. Lyon forward Rayan Cherki has been linked with lots of clubs this summer but reportedly favours a move to the Blues over all else. Talks with Brighton over Moises Caicedo continue.




