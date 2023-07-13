Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Bitello bid, Rice fears; Cherki to Chelsea; Man United ‘sign’ Onana; Henderson

Pre-season is now in full swing as Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United continue to look for new signings during the transfer window. While the Gunners working on finalising the £105million signing of Declan Rice, fresh reports suggest West Ham have become increasingly frustrated about the delay to the deal. Now, Arsenal are linked with more midfielders, namely Bitello of Gremio, while defender Jurrien Timber waits to join.
Over at Chelsea, the story of late has been out of outgoings but Mauricio Pochettino could soon land an exciting target. Lyon forward Rayan Cherki has been linked with lots of clubs this summer but reportedly favours a move to the Blues over all else. Talks with Brighton over Moises Caicedo continue.
Tottenham have already made three new signings and now want to bolster their defence, with Micky van de Ven their preferred target. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich and PSG battle to lure Harry Kane away. Manchester United, meanwhile, have all but signed Andre Onana as a replacement for David De Gea and are working on a new striker. Porto’s Mehdi Taremi is the latest to be linked, along with Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours below!
Live updates
Saudi money coming in for Fabinho
Al Ittihad are set to bid £40million for Liverpool midfielder Fabinho.
The Athletic report that an agreement could be reached quickly, which would leave needing to sign a new No6.
Southampton’s Romeo Lavia is a option to replace the Brazilian.
Man United’s Hojlund bid rejected
Manchester United have seen their first bid for Rasmus Hojlund rejected by Atalanta after offering players in part-exchange.
The Athletic report that United offered players, both in permanent deals and separate loans, to bring down the price for the 20-year-old striker, but Atalanta only want cash having put a €100m (£85.5m) price tag on the player.
It was not specified which players were offered, but Fred and Donny van de Beek “are available”.
Young is a Toffee
Everton have announced the signing of Ashley Young on a free transfer.
Lampard: Chelsea ignored my Rice pleas
Frank Lampard has revealed Chelsea ignored his pleas to sign Declan Rice.
Rice is joining Arsenal after they agreed a £105million deal to buy the England midfielder from West Ham.
Chelsea have held long-standing interest in Rice, who was in their academy before he was released at 14, and Lampard felt he could be their captain “for the next 10 years”.
But Chelsea never followed through on their interest and Rice is now moving to rivals Arsenal.
Lampard, speaking on the Diary of a CEO podcast, said: “I wanted to bring in Declan Rice. I was like ‘this kid is going to be the captain of Chelsea for the next 10 years’. It didn’t happen, anyway, it is hard to dissect people’s work.”
Read more here!
Arsenal players in the dark over Rice
Arsenal players are even in the dark over when Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber are joining.
Jorginho was was on social media app The Residency, which allows fans to speak to footballers, about the two deals.
“Jorginho, when are Rice and Timber joining?” one fan put, to which Jorginho replied: “Good question. No idea”, along with three laughing emojis.
The wait goes on!
Nottm Forest lead Willian chase
Nottingham Forest are confident of beating Fulham in the race to sign Willian, writes Nizaar Kinsella.
The 34-year-old has had face-to-face talks with Steve Cooper’s side after rejecting an initial one-year contract offer at Craven Cottage.
Willian has been offered better terms by Forest, which includes the chance to end his career at Greek giants and partner club Olympiacos.
An improved offer from Fulham also remains on the table and hasn’t been rejected.
Willian heading to the County Ground could give Fulham the edge in their race to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea.
Read more here!
Chelsea and Inter locked in Lukaku talks
Inter Milan have submitted a second bid worth an initial £25.7million to re-sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, writes Nizaar Kinsella.
Talks are ongoing over a package of add-ons that will take the overall deal closer to Chelsea’s £40m asking price.
No written offer has been submitted but officials of both clubs are now in constant dialogue to complete a permanent deal as soon as possible.
The 30-year-old was due back in training yesterday but has since been permitted to stay away from Cobham Training Centre until Monday next week.
Read more here!
Liverpool to push for Colwill
Liverpool have not given up hope of signing Chelsea defender Levi Colwill.
The Reds hold a long-standing interest in the player, and Brighton have had two bids rejected after a successful loan.
TalkSPORT claim Liverpool will make another push to sign Colwill, though Chelsea have no desire to sell.
Barca want Bernardo
Barcelona are keen to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City this summer.
Mundo Deportivo report that Xavi wants another midfielder and is targetting the Portuguese as he looks to pair him with ex-City star Ilkay Gundogan.
However, Bernardo will cost a significant amount and likely beyond but Barca can afford. Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso is the back-up option.
Chelsea and Brighton in Caicedo talks
Chelsea and Brighton continue to be locked in talks over Moises Caicedo.
Fabrizio Romano says further discussions are planned for the coming days, with Brighton demanding £100m and Chelsea unwilling to go over £80m.
Caicedo wants to join Chelsea.
He told That’s Football: “The only thing I can say is that there are negotiations. Chelsea and Brighton are in contact and they will be in contact again this week to discuss Moises Caicedo.
“As I’ve explained this is a different kind of negotiation, there is not a daily official bid and then official answer. They are in direct contact and this is a different kind of communication. It seems really quiet but it is not quiet at all. They are discussing and so this week there will be new conversations for Caicedo.
“Then it really depends on Brighton, because obviously the player wants to go and Chelsea are ready to welcome him as soon as possible, but they are waiting for Brighton to give the green light at the right conditions.”
Source link