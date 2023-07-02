Transfer news LIVE! Rice to Arsenal ‘done’, Timber boost; Chelsea in Caicedo talks; Bijlow wants Man Utd

The summer transfer window continues to provide plenty of signings, particularly for Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham while Manchester United are determined to join them. The Gunners are on the cusp of signing Declan Rice for £105million plus the £40m deal to land Jurrien Timber, having announced the arrival of Kai Havertz.
Chelsea and Manchester United have agreed a £60m deal for Mason Mount, who will undergo a medical on Monday. The Blues then want Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga having completed the signing of Nicolas Jackson. United though are set to end their pursuit of Andre Onana, due to Inter Milan’s £60m valuation of the goalkeeper, and turn to Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow.
Tottenham have already spent more than £80m this summer, most recently signing James Maddison, and are now looking to bolster their defence with Edmond Tapsoba, Micky van de Ven and Gleison Bremer all of interest. Liverpool are set to announce the signing Dominik Szoboszlai after he completed his medical. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours below!
Jurrien Timber to Arsenal latest
Arsenal are on the cusp of agreeing a deal for Jurrien Timber.
Payment terms continue to be discussed with Ajax over the £40m deal, which transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano says will be concluded next week.
The player will then undergo a medical to complete the transfer.
Dominik Szoboszlai announcement imminent
Liverpool are today set to announce the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai.
The £60m winger passed his medical yesterday and signed his contract to 2028 after the Reds triggered his release clause to leave RB Leipzig.
It’ll be their second signing of the summer after Alexis Mac Allister.
Justin Bijlow wants Man Utd move
After giving up on Andre Onana, Manchester United have turned to Justin BIjlow to be their new goalkeeper.
The Mail say a bid for the Feyenoord goalkeeper could land with around £40m designated by United for a shot-stopper.
And Dutch outlet Voetbal International report on Bijlow being keen to sign for the Red Devils, with Feyenoord preparing a new contract offer to convince him to stay.
Moises Caicedo to Chelsea update
Chelsea are still in talks with Brighton over the transfer fee for Moises Caicedo.
The Blues’ payment is thought to be the last hurdle to signing the Ecuadorian, who is valued at £100m by the Seagulls.
According to transfer journalist Rudy Galetti, the situation has not moved forward in the past few days yet Chelsea remain confident of getting the deal done.
Arsenal to confirm Declan Rice signing
Declan Rice will officially become an Arsenal player tomorrow.
A deal has almost been struck over the payment terms of the midfielder’s £105m fee, according to The Sun, meaning the transfer is now all-but sealed.
West Ham want the initial £100m payment for Rice to have been completed by the end of next year, whereas Arsenal prefer to pay over a longer period of time.
Man City consider De Jong
Could Frenkie de Jong finally be on the way to Manchester?
Not to the red half though, despite Man United’s long-standing interest in the Barcelona midfielder.
The Sun report that Man City will potentially make a move for De Jong after walking away from their pursuit of Declan Rice, though have been told by Barcelona that the Dutchman will cost £90m.
Get excited, Liverpool fans…
Dominik Szoboszlai has completed his Liverpool medical this evening.
The Athletic report that confirmation of that deal could come in the next 24 hours, with the RB Leipzig attacking midfielder signing a five-year deal with Liverpool.
The Reds have paid his £60m release clause, with that now effectively a done deal!
Antonio to Turkey?
West Ham striker Michail Antonio has been linked with a move to Galatasaray.
The 33-year-old appeared open to the possibility of leaving the Hammers in January, before ultimately staying and playing a crucial role in the club’s superb finish to the season as they secured European glory.
However, the Mail report that Galatasaray are keen on Antonio, who has one year left on his current West Ham deal with the option to extend that by a further season.
Kolasinac secures move
Sead Kolasinac is set to make a free transfer to Atalanta.
The former Arsenal defender is looking for a new club after his Marseille contract expired, and Sky Sport Italia report that Atalanta is set to be his next destination.
He is expected to be in Italy next week to complete a medical and agree the final details on his move.
Newcastle want Nelson deal
Newcastle are interested in a move for Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson.
The 23-year-old is now a free agent after his Gunners contract expired, though it is believed he has reached an agreement over a new four-year deal.
However, Football Transfers claim that Newcastle have reached out to Nelson over the possibility of signing him on a free transfer.
