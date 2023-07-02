34
Transfer news LIVE! Rice to Arsenal ‘done’, Timber boost; Chelsea in Caicedo talks; Bijlow wants Man Utd

The summer transfer window continues to provide plenty of signings, particularly for Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham while Manchester United are determined to join them. The Gunners are on the cusp of signing Declan Rice for £105million plus the £40m deal to land Jurrien Timber, having announced the arrival of Kai Havertz.

Chelsea and Manchester United have agreed a £60m deal for Mason Mount, who will undergo a medical on Monday. The Blues then want Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga having completed the signing of Nicolas Jackson. United though are set to end their pursuit of Andre Onana, due to Inter Milan’s £60m valuation of the goalkeeper, and turn to Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow.


