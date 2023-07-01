Transfer news LIVE! Rice to Arsenal ‘announced’; Chelsea £115m double deal; Onana to Man Utd OFF; Szoboszlai

As the summer window enters July, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham remain among the busiest clubs so far. The Gunners believe they have finally reached a full agreement with West Ham to sign Declan Rice for £105m, with the Hammers removing the option to buy a Rice shirt. The Gunners are also close to sealing a £40million deal for Jurrien Timber, having announced the arrival of Kai Havertz.

Chelsea and Manchester United have agreed a £60m deal for Mason Mount, who will undergo a medical on Monday. The Blues then want Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga having completed the signing of Nicolas Jackson, while Hakim Ziyech’s move away from Stamford Bridge has collapsed. United though are set to give up on their pursuit of Andre Onana, due to Inter Milan’s £60m valuation of the goalkeeper.

Tottenham have already spent more than £80m this summer, most recently signing James Maddison, and are now looking to bolster their defence with Edmond Tapsoba, Micky van de Ven and Gleison Bremer all of interest. Harry Kane is set for talks over his future as Bayern prepare a second bid, while Liverpool are on the verge of signing Dominik Szoboszlai. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours below!