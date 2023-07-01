Transfer news LIVE! Rice to Arsenal ‘announced’; Chelsea £115m double deal; Onana to Man Utd OFF; Szoboszlai

As the summer window enters July, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham remain among the busiest clubs so far. The Gunners believe they have finally reached a full agreement with West Ham to sign Declan Rice for £105m, with the Hammers removing the option to buy a Rice shirt. The Gunners are also close to sealing a £40million deal for Jurrien Timber, having announced the arrival of Kai Havertz.
Chelsea and Manchester United have agreed a £60m deal for Mason Mount, who will undergo a medical on Monday. The Blues then want Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga having completed the signing of Nicolas Jackson, while Hakim Ziyech’s move away from Stamford Bridge has collapsed. United though are set to give up on their pursuit of Andre Onana, due to Inter Milan’s £60m valuation of the goalkeeper.
Tottenham have already spent more than £80m this summer, most recently signing James Maddison, and are now looking to bolster their defence with Edmond Tapsoba, Micky van de Ven and Gleison Bremer all of interest. Harry Kane is set for talks over his future as Bayern prepare a second bid, while Liverpool are on the verge of signing Dominik Szoboszlai. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours below!
West Ham ‘confirm’ Rice departure
West Ham have removed Declan Rice‘s shirt from the official club store ahead of the captain’s proposed move to Arsenal.
The Gunners have won the race to sign the midfielder, agreeing to pay a record-smashing £105million for the 24-year-old after Manchester City joined and then left the race.
Arsenal and West Ham remain without a full agreement over the terms of the deal, with the Hammers wanting the full fee quicker than is currently being proposed, but it is understood one is imminent.
It has been reported an official announcement could come on Monday, though Rice is not expected for pre-season until the following week.
Reds push for Thuram
Liverpool have a taste for signing midfielders…
Alexis Mac Allister done, Dominik Szoboszlai close and now Khephren Thuram could be next on the list.
Journalist Rudy Galetti claims that Liverpool are pushing to reach an agreement with Nice, as they believe Newcastle could soon make their own move for Thuram.
Liverpool medical for Szoboszlai
Dominik Szoboszlai is undergoing the main section of his Liverpool medical this evening.
Fabrizio Romano reports that those checks are currently undergoing, as his £60m move from RB Leipzig nears completion.
Not long to go until we get official confirmation of the deal, Liverpool fans…
Havertz earning huge money
Kai Havertz has become Arsenal’s highest-earning player.
That’s according to Bild, with it claimed that the German has signed a £330,000-a-week deal in north London after making the move from Chelsea.
That is more than any other player in the squad, even more than Bukayo Saka after he signed a new contract.
Liverpool leading Lavia race
Liverpool have moved ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign Romeo Lavia.
The Southampton midfielder is a man in demand this summer, though the Saints are holding out for £45-50m despite their relegation from the Premier League.
The Athletic report that Liverpool are currently the most likely destination for Lavia, as they continue their midfield rebuild.
Chelsea want Caicedo AND Veiga
Chelsea will step up efforts to sign Moises Caicedo this week, having already had a £60m offer rejected.
There is hope that a deal can be agreed for a fee in the region of £80m, with Caicedo keen on the move to Stamford Bridge having broadly agreed personal terms.
Chelsea want to sign more than one midfielder, with Mason Mount’s expected exit — alongside the departures of Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek — set to leave them short in the middle of the pitch.
Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga is considered a key attacking midfielder target and has a £34.6m release clause.
Man United give up on Onana
Man United are set to move on from their pursuit of Andre Onana.
The Mirror report that United have decided they will not be able to match Inter Milan’s £60m asking price, believing it would leave them unable to strengthen in other areas of the squad.
It’s claimed that Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp are being considered as cheaper alternatives.
Fabregas announces retirement
Cesc Fabregas has announced his immediate retirement from professional football.
The midfielder had been one year into a two-year deal at Italian side Como, but he has made the decision to step away from playing to turn his attention to a coaching career.
Spurs consider Adarabioyo swoop
Tottenham continue to be linked with most of the centre-backs in Europe.
Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven are two that remain on the shortlist, and football.london report that Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo is still being considered too.
Adarabioyo has just one year left on his current Fulham deal and is set to leave the club this summer.
Juve sign Weah
Juventus have signed Timothy Weah from Ligue 1 side Lille for around £9million, rising to £11m.
He has been signed to replace the outgoing Juan Cuadrado, who left at the end of his contract.
Weah, who started his senior career at Paris St Germain, spent four seasons at Lille where he made more than 100 appearances, winning league titles with both teams.
He also won the league and cup double with Celtic when he was on loan at the Scottish side in the 2018-19 season.
