30
7
21
3
26
33
23
40
35
9
13
25
15
38
22
10
31
32
47
45
50
14
4
34
24
44
46
39
18
16
37
28
2
11
5
29
49
1
8
43
20
48

Transfer news LIVE! Rice to Arsenal ‘announced’; Chelsea £115m double deal; Onana to Man Utd OFF; Szoboszlai

161 4 minutes read


As the summer window enters July, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham remain among the busiest clubs so far. The Gunners believe they have finally reached a full agreement with West Ham to sign Declan Rice for £105m, with the Hammers removing the option to buy a Rice shirt. The Gunners are also close to sealing a £40million deal for Jurrien Timber, having announced the arrival of Kai Havertz.

Chelsea and Manchester United have agreed a £60m deal for Mason Mount, who will undergo a medical on Monday. The Blues then want Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga having completed the signing of Nicolas Jackson, while Hakim Ziyech’s move away from Stamford Bridge has collapsed. United though are set to give up on their pursuit of Andre Onana, due to Inter Milan’s £60m valuation of the goalkeeper.


Source link

161 4 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal get Rice boost; Chelsea win Ugarte race; Man Utd agree Kim Min-jae deal; latest

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal get Rice boost; Chelsea win Ugarte race; Man Utd agree Kim Min-jae deal; latest

Ashwin

Chennai Test Poised For Tantalizing Finish

Jersey Joe Walcott | The Unforgettable Boxing Legend

Canelo Alvarez Vs Caleb Plant

Canelo Alvarez And Caleb Plant Should Fight In 2021

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo