Transfer news LIVE! Rice to Arsenal today; Dybala in Chelsea talks; Man Utd agree Onana; Mbappe to Liverpool

All of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are back in pre-season training as they continue to ramp up their plans to strengthen in the transfer window. For the Gunners, Declan Rice is widely expected to undergo his medical on Friday ahead of a £105m move from West Ham in a blockbuster deal. Jurrien Timber is set to follow on that front, too.

For Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly now looking to bolster his options after a period of selling players. Moises Caicedo continues to be the subject of talks but there are thought to be concerns about his price tag. Roma’s Paulo Dybala is now believed to be a major target and reports are said to have been held.

Over at Manchester United, Inter Milan’s Andre Onana is a leading target and reports claim a deal to sign the goalkeeper is all but done. Elsewhere, there are suggestions Liverpool have launched an ambitious offer to sign Kylian Mbappe. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours below!