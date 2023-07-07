48
39
22
33
8
31
26
10
2
35
32
1
45
30
37
46
40
49
20
15
43
50
16
13
21
7
4
34
44
47
25
38
14
18
23
29
9
11
3
24
5
28

Transfer news LIVE! Rice to Arsenal today; Dybala in Chelsea talks; Man Utd agree Onana; Mbappe to Liverpool

145 4 minutes read


All of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are back in pre-season training as they continue to ramp up their plans to strengthen in the transfer window. For the Gunners, Declan Rice is widely expected to undergo his medical on Friday ahead of a £105m move from West Ham in a blockbuster deal. Jurrien Timber is set to follow on that front, too.

For Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly now looking to bolster his options after a period of selling players. Moises Caicedo continues to be the subject of talks but there are thought to be concerns about his price tag. Roma’s Paulo Dybala is now believed to be a major target and reports are said to have been held.


Source link

145 4 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Havertz; Chelsea eye Osimhen alternative; Mount to Man United; Mbappe latest

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Havertz; Chelsea eye Osimhen alternative; Mount to Man United; Mbappe latest

Transfer news LIVE! Havertz to Arsenal agreed, Rice bid; Caicedo to Chelsea; Man Utd turn to Osimhen; Spurs

Transfer news LIVE! Havertz to Arsenal agreed, Rice bid; Caicedo to Chelsea; Man Utd turn to Osimhen; Spurs

The Greatest Fly-Half Of Modern Rugby

Chelsea to restart transfer talks with Inter Milan open to permanent Romelu Lukaku move

Chelsea to restart transfer talks with Inter Milan open to permanent Romelu Lukaku move

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo