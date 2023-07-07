Transfer news LIVE! Rice to Arsenal today; Dybala in Chelsea talks; Man Utd agree Onana; Mbappe to Liverpool

All of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are back in pre-season training as they continue to ramp up their plans to strengthen in the transfer window. For the Gunners, Declan Rice is widely expected to undergo his medical on Friday ahead of a £105m move from West Ham in a blockbuster deal. Jurrien Timber is set to follow on that front, too.
For Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly now looking to bolster his options after a period of selling players. Moises Caicedo continues to be the subject of talks but there are thought to be concerns about his price tag. Roma’s Paulo Dybala is now believed to be a major target and reports are said to have been held.
Over at Manchester United, Inter Milan’s Andre Onana is a leading target and reports claim a deal to sign the goalkeeper is all but done. Elsewhere, there are suggestions Liverpool have launched an ambitious offer to sign Kylian Mbappe. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours below!
West Ham hold transfer meeting with Juventus over loan move for Zakaria
West Ham are exploring a loan move with an option to buy for Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria, who spent last season at Chelsea, writes Nizaar Kinsella.
The Hammers met Juventus officials on Thursday to discuss the future of the 26-year-old, who is deemed surplus to requirements in Turin.
They are weighing up a move for a new defensive midfielder as the club-record £105million sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal edges closer.
Bernardo Silva offered huge Saudi Arabia contract
The Saudi Pro League is working hard to attact big names this summer.
A raft of stars have already made the move and more could soon follow.
One of those may well be Manchester City favourite Bernardo Silva.
ESPN claim the Portugal international has been offered a huge £500k-per-week deal by Al Hilal, who have already signed Ruben Neves.
Thomas Partey open to Juventus move
Granit Xhaka has now left Arsenal and it seems another midfielder could follow.
Thomas Partey is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia and could leave the Gunners this summer.
Still, according to CBS Sports, the Ghana international has his heart set on a move to Juventus.
Athletico Madrid in talks to sign Pierre-Emile Hojberg from Tottenham
The Tottenham rebuild looks set to continue.
Spurs have worked quickly to bring two new signings in already and Manor Solomon is soon expected to follow.
Now, the club could be about to sell a former favourite of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.
According to the Daily Mail, Athletico Madrid are holding talks over a £12m move to sign midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojberg.
Southampton confident of £50m Romeo Lavia sale
Romeo Lavia continues to be linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool despite Southampton reportedly demanding £50m for a teenager relegated to the Championship last season.
Still, while that may seem expensive, Saints are said to be confident a deal can be done.
According to Sky Sports, they believe the Belgian WILL go for that much money.
Harry Kane open to working with Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham
Bayern Munich are reportedly refusing to give up hope of signing Harry Kane this summer despite Tottenham insisting their star man is not for sale.
Spurs are obviously keen for the striker to sign a new a contract, albeit that has not yet happened.
Still, that doesn’t mean Kane is openly looking to leave.
In fact, according to talkSPORT, the England captain is open to working with new manager Ange Postecoglou.
Liverpool launch ambitious offer to sign Kylian Mbappe
With Kylian Mbappe in open revolt at Paris Saint-Germain, the world had expected him to join Real Madrid this summer or next.
The Frenchman has long been linked with a move to the club, particularly after they launched an offer to sign him last year.
Still, it seems Liverpool could enter the race.
According to journalist Edu Aguirre, the Reds have launched a huge £200m offer to sign Mbappe.
Andre Onana agrees Manchester United transfer
Manchester United fans had to wait to make their first signing of the transfer window in the form of Mason Mount.
They, however, might not be sitting around so long when it comes to their next signing.
Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana is their leading target in that position and Football Insider have provided an update.
They claim the star has agreed to the move and the deal is all but done.
Chelsea hold Paulo Dybala talks amid contract clause
The story at Chelsea of late has been one of outgoings but Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly now looking to make his first signing at Stamford Bridge.
While Moises Caicedo continues to be linked with a move to the club, a new name has emerged.
According to Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida, the Blues are in talks with Roma star Paulo Dybala.
The forward, a World Cup winner no less, is said to have a release clause worth around £10.5m in his deal in the Italian capital.
Declan Rice to undergo Arsenal medical today
It’s getting closer, Arsenal fans.
After what has felt like an age, Declan Rice is expected to begin life as an Arsenal player today.
According to talkSPORT, the England international is set for his medical at London Colney to put the finishing touches to what could be a £105m move to the Gunners from West Ham.
Rice has been Mikel Arteta’s leading target all summer and the move is now considered all but done.
