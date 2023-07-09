22
Transfer news LIVE! Rice passes Arsenal medical; Chelsea in Lavia fight; Onana to Man Utd; Spurs eye Cucurella

The summer transfer window continues to ramp up nicely with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham all trying to complete more major signings as pre-season looms. Arsenal are due to announce the huge double arrival of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, with both players now said to have passed their medicals. The Gunners are also said to be interested in a move for Mehdi Taremi at Porto as they similarly eye the likes of Xavi Simons and Ivan Fresneda.

Chelsea remain locked in negotiations with Brighton over Moises Caicedo and have reportedly held talks over Romeo Lavia at Southampton alongside Arsenal and Liverpool, with Gabri Veiga also on their radar as Christian Pulisic joins the Stamford Bridge exodus under Mauricio Pochettino. Manchester United are on the verge of replacing the departed David de Gea with Andre Onana in a £50million deal and are also bidding for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.


