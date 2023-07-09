Transfer news LIVE! Rice passes Arsenal medical; Chelsea in Lavia fight; Onana to Man Utd; Spurs eye Cucurella

The summer transfer window continues to ramp up nicely with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham all trying to complete more major signings as pre-season looms. Arsenal are due to announce the huge double arrival of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, with both players now said to have passed their medicals. The Gunners are also said to be interested in a move for Mehdi Taremi at Porto as they similarly eye the likes of Xavi Simons and Ivan Fresneda.
Chelsea remain locked in negotiations with Brighton over Moises Caicedo and have reportedly held talks over Romeo Lavia at Southampton alongside Arsenal and Liverpool, with Gabri Veiga also on their radar as Christian Pulisic joins the Stamford Bridge exodus under Mauricio Pochettino. Manchester United are on the verge of replacing the departed David de Gea with Andre Onana in a £50million deal and are also bidding for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.
Tottenham have been linked with Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella as a replacement for Ivan Perisic as they also target Japan defender Ko Itakura, with Spurs braced for another offer from Bayern Munich for Harry Kane worth around £70million. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!
Tottenham want Cucurella as Perisic replacement
Tottenham are also being very tentatively linked with Marc Cucurella at Chelsea this weekend.
The Blues have been looking to offload the Spanish left-back this summer just one year after his £63m switch from Brighton following a dreadful first season in which he struggled badly for form and was even booed by his own fans.
Chelsea have sought potential buyers in Saudi Arabia amid interest from Atletico Madrid, though Standard Sport reported on Friday that Cucurella was discouraging potential moves as he wants to fight for his future under new boss Mauricio Pochettino.
Football Transfers now claim that Spurs are closely monitoring Cucurella’s situation and are ready to bring him in as a replacement for Ivan Perisic, who looks likely to leave London himself in this window after only one year.
Tottenham target Ko Itakura move
Tottenham are said to have a new transfer target in their sights in Ko Itakura.
Spurs have moved quickly to strengthen their squad for a new era under Ange Postecoglou, already bringing in the likes of James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario as they also look to close deals for Manor Solomon and Micky van de Ven.
But they won’t stop there, with Sky Sports in Germany reporting that they now are competing with Serie A champions Napoli for the signing of versatile Borussia Monchengladbach defender Itakura.
Spurs want a second new centre-back to go with Van de Ven and the Japan international is said to be very open to leaving Gladbach this summer.
Man United to sign Onana in £50m deal
Manchester United have won the battle to sign Andre Onana, reports claim.
Erik ten Hag had identified the Inter Milan goalkeeper as his preferred long-term successor to David de Gea, whose departure from Old Trafford after 12 years was finally confirmed yesterday after months of speculation and a contract U-turn by the club.
The Daily Mirror report that United made enquiries over both Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow and Kevin Trapp of Eintracht Frankfurt, but Ten Hag only wanted Onana.
The Cameroon international is now expected to complete his £50m move from Serie A to the Premier League in the coming days.
Arsenal and Chelsea battle over Romeo Lavia
Arsenal also look to be involved in a battle with Chelsea and Liverpool for Romeo Lavia.
The Belgian international midfielder, 19, is widely expected to depart Southampton in a high-profile transfer this summer following the Saints’ relegation from the Premier League.
90min claim that Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have all held talks over Lavia, with suggestions that Manchester City are also keeping tabs on their former youngster whom they let depart for the south coast last year.
However, Southampton’s £50m asking price appears to be a sticking point for all parties at present.
Arsenal expected to announce Rice and Timber deals
Arsenal are edging closer to an official announcement over the signings of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.
Reports yesterday stated that both players have now passed their respective medicals in north London before moves from West Ham and Ajax.
Arsenal will pay a club-record £100m up front for England midfielder Rice – also a new record fee for a British player – with another £5m in add-ons.
Meanwhile, versatile Dutch defender Timber will cost an initial £34.2m plus another £4.3m in add-ons.
It can’t be long now until we get official confirmation from Arsenal! Watch this space…
Bayern prepare fresh Kane bid
Bayern Munich are preparing an improved bid for Harry Kane, though fear it won’t be enough to persuade Totteham to sell.
According to the Mail, Bayern will offer in the region of £70m for the Spurs striker, who still has an uncertain future just days before the club are set to fly out for their pre-season tour.
It’s claimed that the Bundesliga side want to agree a deal as quickly as possible, but it appears increasingly likely that they will be priced out.
Zaha set to make decision
Wilfried Zaha will make a decision on his future next week.
The Guardian report that the forward is currently on honeymoon, with his next club still up in the air after his Crystal Palace contract expired.
Napoli, Galatasaray and PSG are all possible options, while he could still stay at Palace after they offered him a four-year deal.
Lo Celso available
Tottenham are looking for a permanent move for Giovani Lo Celso.
Yes, he is still a Spurs player. AS claim that Ange Postecoglou does not intend to have Lo Celso in his plans, and so the midfielder is on the market.
Real Betis are keen on bringing the 27-year-old back to the club, but it’s believed they are unlikely to be in a position financially to agree a deal with Spurs.
Fernandes pays tribute to De Gea
Bruno Fernandes has said David de Gea “deserved” to have an Old Trafford faithful.
The goalkeeper confirmed his Manchester United exit earlier today, and Fernandes took to Instagram to pay tribute to De Gea.
“You deserved to say goodbye at the stadium with all the fans cheering you for all the beautiful memories,” he posted.
“You made history at the club and your name will not be forgotten, and no one can take that away from you.”
Arsenal back in for Fresneda
Arsenal were keen on signing Ivan Fresneda in January, and they could go back in for the right-back this window.
Mundo Deportivo suggest that the Gunners have started to turn their attention back to Fresneda, having initially been focused on the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.
It’s claimed the 18-year-old could be available for £17m, but Barcelona are also strongly linked with a move.
