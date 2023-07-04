Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal to confirm Rice; Tchouameni bid; Man United want Amrabat; Chelsea, Spurs latest

The summer window is hotting up for Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham. The Gunners will this week announce £150million signings Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber undergoing medicals, with a soft deadline set on getting the deals done before they head out on tour. Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Henrichs and Manchester City pair Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo are also targets.
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has finally started his new job and signing Moises Caicedo is his priority, with Brighton potentially accepting a £20m discount for the midfielder. Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga, Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki and Flamengo midfielder Matheus Franca are also liked. Mason Mount, meanwhile, has completed his medical ahead of a £60m move to Manchester United, who have lodged their first bid for Andre Onana.
Spurs are closing in on former Fulham winger Manor Solomon, today having a medical, and Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven is reportedly keen to sign for £30m. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich continue their bid for Harry Kane. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!
Live updates
Roberto Firmino completes move to Saudi Arabia
Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino has his new landing spot.
The Brazilian called an end to his trophy-laden time at Anfield earlier this summer and was linked with a host of Europe’s top clubs.
Firmino, however, has become the latest big name star to make a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League and will link up with former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy at Al-Ahli.
Federico Valverde transfer news
As Real Madrid reportedly get set to sign one player, it seems another could be on the way out.
According to El Nacional, Liverpool are ready to offer £77m to sign Madrid star Federico Valverde, who could be on the way out following Jude Bellingham’s arrival at the club.
Arda Guler: Real Madrid make fresh move to sign Fenerbahce star
Real Madrid have already made one big move this summer but now appear to be ready to go again.
According to Fabrizio Romano, they have now launched a fresh offer to sign Arda Guler – dubbed the ‘Turkish Messi’ – from Fenerbache.
Indeed, they believe they have made an offer that will be accepted.
Mount confirms Chelsea exit in emotional message to supporters
Mason Mount has sent an emotional message to Chelsea fans ahead of his move to Manchester United.
The England international is set to end an 18-year association with the Blues and move to Old Trafford as the overhaul continues at Stamford Bridge.
A product on the club’s academy, the 24-year-old twice won the Player of the Year award before a difficult season last year.
Read the full story here!
Christian Pulisic pushing for AC Milan transfer
Christian Pulisic is widely expected to become the latest name to leave Chelsea this summer.
The American international is attracting interest from Lyon but appears to have his heart set on AC Milan.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Pulisic continues to push for a move to San Siro.
Martin addresses Arsenal and Chelsea interest in Lavia and Livramento
Southampton manager Russell Martin is demanding total commitment from his squad despite Premier League transfer interest.
It is a new dawn for the Saints as they prepare for their first season in the second tier in over a decade after a miserable campaign in the top-flight last time out.
Former MK Dons and Swansea boss Martin has been appointed as a full-time replacement for Nathan Jones as the club target an immediate return.
Read the full story here!
Vitor Roque set to join Barcelona
Barcelona have already been active in the summer transfer window but have just made another move.
Striker Vitor Roque is set to join the LaLiga champions from Athletico Paranaense in January 2024 after an agreement was reached.
Granit Xhaka waiting on green light to leave Arsenal
With Kai Havertz signed and Declan Rice incoming, you might have expected Granit Xhaka to have left Arsenal by now.
Close to a move to Bayer Leverkusen for what feels like an age, the Swiss remains a Gunner.
Still, according to Fabrizio Romano, the move could soon happen.
Indeed, he claims the move will get the green light once Rice signs.
Manchester City ready to accept £45m bid for Bernardo Silva
Having already lost captain Ilkay Gundogan, it seems Manchester City are prepared to sell another leading player.
Despite their treble success, the champions are reportedly unlikely to stand in anyone’s way should they want to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer.
To that end, Bernardo Silva could potentially go.
Football Insider claim City are prepared to accept between £45-50m for the Portugal forward amid interest from Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Arabia.
Newcastle and Tottenham to miss out of Harvey Barnes
Declan Rice might be off but there has been some good news for West Ham fans.
Indeed, it seems the club will be able to move for one of their top targets despite interest from elsewhere.
According 90 Min, the Hammers are closing in on the signing of Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes despite rival interest from the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle and Tottenham.
Source link