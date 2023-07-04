Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal to confirm Rice; Tchouameni bid; Man United want Amrabat; Chelsea, Spurs latest

The summer window is hotting up for Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham. The Gunners will this week announce £150million signings Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber undergoing medicals, with a soft deadline set on getting the deals done before they head out on tour. Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Henrichs and Manchester City pair Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo are also targets.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has finally started his new job and signing Moises Caicedo is his priority, with Brighton potentially accepting a £20m discount for the midfielder. Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga, Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki and Flamengo midfielder Matheus Franca are also liked. Mason Mount, meanwhile, has completed his medical ahead of a £60m move to Manchester United, who have lodged their first bid for Andre Onana.

Spurs are closing in on former Fulham winger Manor Solomon, today having a medical, and Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven is reportedly keen to sign for £30m. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich continue their bid for Harry Kane. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!