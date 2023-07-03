Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal set Rice, Timber medicals; Tottenham to sign Van de Ven; Chelsea in Vlahovic talks

The summer transfer window continues to heat up nicely as Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham all work to complete some huge early signings. Arsenal are set to finalise their record-breaking £105million swoop for Declan Rice, with an official announcement coming soon, while Jurrien Timber has also now reportedly missed Ajax training as he looks to seal his own high-profile switch to the Emirates. Both players are expected to undergo medicals this week.

The Gunners could face a major fight with Liverpool for Romeo Lavia, while Chelsea are set to continue talks with Brighton over Moises Caicedo this week as they also target the likes of Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. Mason Mount, meanwhile, has passed his medical ahead of a £60m move to Manchester United, who are still hot on the trail of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana as they also eye another bid for Rasmus Hojlund at Atalanta.

Tottenham are moving quickly to provide new manager Ange Postecoglou with plenty of fresh signings, with former Fulham winger Manor Solomon having now agreed a long-term contract in north London and Micky van de Ven also set to follow from Wolfsburg. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!