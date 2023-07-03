Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal set Rice, Timber medicals; Tottenham to sign Van de Ven; Chelsea in Vlahovic talks

The summer transfer window continues to heat up nicely as Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham all work to complete some huge early signings. Arsenal are set to finalise their record-breaking £105million swoop for Declan Rice, with an official announcement coming soon, while Jurrien Timber has also now reportedly missed Ajax training as he looks to seal his own high-profile switch to the Emirates. Both players are expected to undergo medicals this week.
The Gunners could face a major fight with Liverpool for Romeo Lavia, while Chelsea are set to continue talks with Brighton over Moises Caicedo this week as they also target the likes of Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. Mason Mount, meanwhile, has passed his medical ahead of a £60m move to Manchester United, who are still hot on the trail of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana as they also eye another bid for Rasmus Hojlund at Atalanta.
Tottenham are moving quickly to provide new manager Ange Postecoglou with plenty of fresh signings, with former Fulham winger Manor Solomon having now agreed a long-term contract in north London and Micky van de Ven also set to follow from Wolfsburg. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!
Mason Mount passes Man United medical
Mason Mount has successfully passed his medical at Manchester United.
That is according to the latest from Fabrizio Romano, who says the England midfielder came through all the necessary checks at Carrington on Monday afternoon.
Now he will officially sign a five-year contract at Old Trafford with the option for a further 12 months, with United having finally agreed a £60m package with Chelsea last week.
An official announcement now cannot be far away.
Tottenham set to sign Micky van de Ven
Tottenham aren’t hanging around this summer are they?
Spurs agreed a long-term deal with ex-Fulham winger Manor Solomon last night to follow the arrivals of Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison, plus the permanent signings of former loanees Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro.
A new centre-back has been next on the wanted list of Ange Postecoglou, with the likes of Micky van de Ven at Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba in the frame.
Van de Ven looks to be the one they have gone for, with the Daily Mirror reporting that they are set to sign the Dutch Under-21 international in a transfer worth £30m.
Reports from the Netherlands add that the player has a verbal agreement for a five-year contract in north London.
Pochettino calls Chelsea ‘greatest team in England’ and maps out trophy aims
Mauricio Pochettino has described Chelsea as “the greatest team in England” as the former Tottenham manager begins his new job.
The Argentine has returned to the Premier League for the first time since his sacking at Spurs over three-and-a-half years ago, having impressed in north London but failed to win any silverware during over five seasons at the club.
There will not be a similar amount of patience at Chelsea, with Pochettino expected to quickly move back up the table after a dismal 12th-placed finish last season under the guidance of four different managers.
Pochettino wants to restore Chelsea’s “culture of winning” as he targets trophies “in the next few years”.
Steven Gerrard appointed as new Al Ettifaq boss
Steven Gerrard’s move to Saudi Arabia has now been officially confirmed.
The Liverpool legend has been appointed as the new head coach of Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq, who finished seventh last season.
Gerrard replaces Antonio Cazorla, the Spaniard who had been placed in temporary charge following the exit of Frenchman Patrice Carteron back in February.
Former Rangers boss Gerrard had been out of work since being sacked by Aston Villa in October after only 11 months in charge.
Why Tottenham are signing Manor Solomon
The signing of Manor Solomon on a long-term contract looks like another smart piece of business by Tottenham, who have plugged a hole in their squad with the promising free agent, writes Dan Kilpatrick.
Solomon made just four Premier League starts at Fulham last term and is unlikely to trouble Ange Postecoglou’s first XI at first but, crucially, the Israeli international has already proven that he can impact games at this level from the bench.
He scored in five consecutive matches in February and March, three as a substitute, during a season-long loan spell at Craven Cottage from Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk.
The 23-year-old will add competition across Postecoglou’s front three, although he is most likely to compete with Richarlison, Heung-min Son and perhaps James Maddison for a place on the left wing, where he played for Marco Silva’s side.
Arsenal to confirm FOUR deals
It’s very busy at Arsenal this week.
With Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber set to undergo medicals, current stars William Saliba and Reiss Nelson are set to return for pre-season and put pen to paper on new contract extensions.
Saliba has grown into one of the Premier League’s most reliable defenders – and his absence hugely affected Arsenal’s title charge last season – while Nelson popped up at crucial times and will extend his already long stay in north London.
Chelsea make first move to sign Vlahovic
Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.
According to Corriere dello Sport, the Blues are not content with only signing Nicolas Jackson and now want the former Arsenal and Tottenham target as they look to ship out Romelu Lukaku.
Vlahovic is Mauricio Pochettino’s key striker target as the new manager today began work at the club, and contact has reportedly already been made between the two clubs.
Juventus want around £70m for the striker.
Liverpool set to make Romeo Lavia bid
Liverpool are plotting their move for Romeo Lavia.
The Reds have identified Southampton’s Belgian international as the next part of their overdue midfield overhaul following the smart signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.
Arsenal have also been heavily linked with former Manchester City youngster Lavia along with Chelsea, but it is Liverpool who are seemingly now moving to the front of the queue.
According to talkSPORT, they are actively preparing an opening bid for the 19-year-old, on whom City have a 20 per cent sell-on clause.
Arsenal verbally agree Jurrien Timber deal
Jurrien Timber to Arsenal is all but agreed, reports suggest.
The Gunners appear to have had success with their second bid for the versatile Dutch defender valued at around £40m after seeing an opening £30m proposal rebuffed by Ajax last month.
According to CBS Sports, there is now a complete verbal agreement between the parties, with only the final paperwork left to be completed.
Timber, a former target for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag, is scheduled to undergo his Arsenal medical this week.
Andre Onana to Man United deal ‘still on’
Going back to the Manchester United goalkeeper situation, a deal for Andre Onana is said to be “still on” as things stand.
The Cameroon international seems to have become Erik ten Hag’s preferred successor to David de Gea as his new long-term No1 after a fine season with Champions League finalists Inter Milan.
United are believed to have been in talks with Inter over Onana, though progress has been slow.
Fabrizio Romano now reports that while there has still been no official bid tabled yet, discussions are ongoing and the move remains on.
He also says that United have Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow listed as a potential alternative to Onana, with the future of De Gea set to be clarified soon.
