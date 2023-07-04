Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal linked to Tchouameni; Chelsea book medical; Onana to Man Utd; Spurs latest

The summer window is hotting up for Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham. The Gunners will this week announce £150million signings Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber undergoing medicals. RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Henrichs and Manchester City pair Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo are alos targets.
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has finally started his new job and signing Moises Caicedo is his priority, with Brighton demanding £100m. Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga, Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki and Flamengo midfielder Matheus Franca are also liked. Mason Mount, meanwhile, has completed his medical ahead of a £60m move to Manchester United, who have lodged their first bid for Andre Onana and are monitoring Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund.
Spurs are closing in on former Fulham winger Manor Solomon, today having a medical, and Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven is reportedly arriving for £30m. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich continue their bid for Harry Kane. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!
Live updates
Southampton identify Romeo Lavia replacement
Southampton could be ready to cash in on Romeo Lavia when they have signed a replacement.
Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have all been tipped to land the £50m Belgian from Saints after their relegation to the Championship.
Manchester City youngster Shea Charles has been identified as a potential replacement, say the Mail.
Real Madrid man enters Arsenal radar
Arsenal are chasing a surprise £85m deal for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.
The report from Spanish outlet Defensa Central follows claims on social media that the Gunners’ bid for Declan Rice had collapsed.
However, those claims have been roundly dismissed and neither Madrid nor Tchouameni are said to be considering his exit from the Spanish capital.
Two striker targets top Man Utd shortlist
Manchester United have narrowed down their search for a new striker to two candidates.
With the club budget limited this summer and a new goalkeeper also on their radar, a youngster from outside Europe’s biggest teams is most likely to be pursued.
According to the Mail, Rasmus Hojlund and Randal Kolo Muani are their favoured targets, with a deal wanted to be completed before the start of pre-season.
Why Arsenal want Benjamin Henrichs
Mikel Arteta is reportedly a big fan of Germany international Benjamin Henrichs.
Reports in Germany say talks between the Gunners and the RB Leipzig full-back are underway with it well known that Arsenal want to strenghten their defence this summer.
Jurrien Timber is on the way while right-back Sacha Boey has been a target, and Henrichs can play on either flank which could be key if Kieran Tierney is allowed to leave.
There have also been suggestions Arteta wants to play with three at the back next season, and the German can also be deployed as a wing-back.
Furthermore, as a right-footed left-back he could ably cover Oleksandr Zinchenko’s inverted role in a four-man backline.
Granit Xhaka set to complete Arsenal exit
It has been coming for some time and now Granit Xhaka is back on the verge of joining Bayer Leverkusen.
Arsenal reportedly wanted Declan Rice to sign on the dotted line before sanctioning the Swiss midfielder’s departure to Germany.
And Bayer will pay £21.5m for his services with an announcement due soon.
What Chelsea fans can expect from Jackson
Nicolas Jackson has had a remarkable rise from relative obscurity to new Chelsea centre-forward, writes Nizaar Kinsella.
Five years ago he was not even playing for a professional club in Senegal, two years ago he was struggling in the Spanish second division and earlier this season he was not getting in the Villarreal team.
But a blistering finish to the campaign caught the attention of clubs across Europe and convinced Chelsea to spend £32million and give him an eight-year contract.
Jackson scored nine goals in eight LaLiga matches in nine weeks between April and June, outscoring every player in Europe’s top-five leagues in that time and earning himself a big move to Stamford Bridge.
“His explosion has been extraordinary because 10 months ago he didn’t even start for Villarreal,” Nacho Sanchis, a local reporter for Spanish sport website Relevo, told Standard Sport. “He became a starter, goalscorer and is going to Chelsea in the blink of an eye.
Read more here!
Bayern still unsure if Spurs will sell Kane
Bayern Munich’s long-mooted second bid for Harry Kane is now imminent, Sky Germany report.
Reporter Florian Plettenberg claims that Bayern, after seeing a £60m opening offer rejected, have now made signing Kane their sole focus and Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has been put in charge of the talks.
Spurs still insist Kane is not for sale at any price, even if the player “now only wants to join Bayern.”
A spanner in the works remains Spurs reluctance to sell, which the reporter suggests Bayern remain unsure over and could instead explore a deal to sign Kane on a free next summer.
Either way, a deal for this summer remains the priority.
Man United lodge first Onana bid
Manchester United have made their first bid for Andre Onana.
According to Gianluca Di Marzio, an offer worth €40million (£34m) has been lodged after initial talks last week.
Inter Milan are holding out for close to €50m for the player, who is also attracting interest from Saudi club Al-Nassr.
David de Gea remains in talks over a new contract, despite his previous deal expiring over the weekend.
ICYMI: Mason Mount passes Man United medical
Mason Mount has successfully passed his medical at Manchester United.
That is according to widespread reports, the England midfielder came through all the necessary checks at Carrington on Monday afternoon.
Now he will officially sign a five-year contract at Old Trafford with the option for a further 12 months, with United having finally agreed a £60m package with Chelsea last week.
An official announcement could come today.
Chelsea want to bring Livramento back
Chelsea are exploring a bid to bring Tino Livramento back to the club.
According to the Daily Mail, the Southampton defender – who Chelsea sold for just £8m in 2021 – is a target for Mauricio Pochettino.
Newcastle are also interested and have been quoted £38million for the defender, who is happy to snub Magpies interest to stay with Saints in the Championship.
