Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal linked to Tchouameni; Chelsea book medical; Onana to Man Utd; Spurs latest

The summer window is hotting up for Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham. The Gunners will this week announce £150million signings Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber undergoing medicals. RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Henrichs and Manchester City pair Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo are alos targets.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has finally started his new job and signing Moises Caicedo is his priority, with Brighton demanding £100m. Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga, Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki and Flamengo midfielder Matheus Franca are also liked. Mason Mount, meanwhile, has completed his medical ahead of a £60m move to Manchester United, who have lodged their first bid for Andre Onana and are monitoring Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund.


