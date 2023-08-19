Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal and Tottenham want Ansu Fati; Chelsea in Balogun talks; Man United to sign Amrabat

The deadline of the summer transfer window is approaching and yet plenty of deals are still there to be done. Arsenal want a defender after Jurrien Timber’s injury and are reportedly in talks to sign Joao Cancelo on loan, amid claims of a bid for Manchester United target Benjamin Pavard. Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati is also of interest, though face competition from Tottenham.
Chelsea have their own injury emergency after losing Reece James, and are said to be in talks over a move for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun. United, meanwhile, do want to add some extra steel and want to hijack Liverpool’s push to sign long-term target Sofyan Amrabat.
Liverpool have announced Wataru Endo’s arrival today while Chelsea officially signed Romeo Lavia ahead of his potential debut on the weekend. Spurs are working on player sales before launching a bid for Gift Orban. Follow all the latest transfer news, deals and gossip with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog throughout the summer window.
Live updates
Arsenal and Tottenham battle for Fati
Arsenal have approached Barcelona over a deal for Ansu Fati.
The young Spaniard has fallen out of favour under Xavi and now agent Jorge Mendes is looking at options elsewhere, and the Gunners’ interest has been piqued according to reports in Spain.
Tottenham are also keen, as they look to replace the goal void created by Harry Kane’s departure.
Lens win race to sign Chelsea and West Ham target
Lens have won the race to sign Chelsea and West Ham target Elye Wahi.
According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Lens will sign the Montpellier striker in deal worth up to £29.9m.
Chelsea have West Ham have both considered moves for Wahi this summer.
Arsenal blow in Joao Cancelo pusuit
Arsenal face competition for Joao Cancelo from Barcelona, who are poised to make a loan offer with option to buy for the Manchester City full-back.
It emerged yesterday that Arsenal have revived their interest in Cancelo following Jurrien Timber’s injury.
But the 29-year-old defender is also wanted by Barcelona.
Cancelo is free to leave City this summer and Bayern Munich decided not to sign him following his loan spell in Germany last season.
Paqueta left out of Brazil squad
West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been left out of the Brazil squad, amid reports he is being investigated by the FA for potential betting rule breaches.
Brazil interim coach Fernando Diniz said he had omitted Paqueta at the last minute “for him to sort out his problems”
Diniz said: “Paqueta was on the list, he’s a player I like a lot. It’s a time for him to resolve these issues,” Diniz told reporters. People need time to sort these issues out. He’s a player I love, I have the best impressions of him.”
Read the full story here.
Lloris rejects Lazio move
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has rejected a move to Lazio.
Spurs are willing to let Lloris leave this summer but the Frenchman has been in talks over a move to the Serie A club.
But Sky Italy report Lloris has turned down Lazio. They claim Lloris wanted to meet Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri but that never happened, which has made him feel unwanted.
Chelsea transfer plan set out by Mauricio Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino has explained why Chelsea are not in the market for a new striker.
Christopher Nkunku’s injury has left Nicolas Jackson as the only fit centre-forward at Stamford Bridge, but Armando Broja will return to the first-team when fit.
Chelsea instead want to sign a versatile attacking midfielder type, after their bid for Michael Olise collapsed.
“We need to be careful. I think it’s a big disappointment with the situation of Christopher [Nkunku’s injury] because he should be a really important player for us and to help Nico Jackson score goals.
“That is football and we need to accept that situation. Sometimes we cannot go for some player that maybe we already have.
“We need to be patient and adapt our squad and get positive results while waiting for Armando to be fully fit.”
Read the full story!
Inter set to beat Arsenal to Benjamin Pavard
Arsenal are about to lose out on a deal for Benjamin Pavard, who reports in Italy say only wants to join Inter Milan.
Earlier today, Simone Inzaghi confirmed his plans for the Bayern Munich defender ahead of him being dropped from the German giants’ line-up as they beat Werder Bremen.
“He’s a target, I won’t deny it,” Inzaghi told reporters. “But I don’t feel like talking about players from other teams.
“We don’t have a very large squad and we need an important player in that position.
“[Matteo] Darmian should be complimented for what he’s done at Inter, but in all positions I need competition.”
Read the full story
All the details on Djordje Petrovic’s move to Chelsea
Chelsea are closing in on a deal to sign Djordje Petrovic from New England Revolution, writes Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella.
An £11.8million bid has been launched with talks ongoing over the exact payment structure of the deal.
The Serbia international is expected to go straight into the Chelsea first-team to challenge Robert Sanchez for the gloves.
Read the full story
Luis Enrique waves goodbye to Neymar
Luis Enrique says Neymar’s exit from PSG has “made everybody happy”.
The Brazilian signed for Al-Hilal this week on a mega £2.5m-a-week contract.
“I think it’s a decision that makes everyone happy,” he told reporters.
“I’d like to thank him for his behaviour since I arrived. He’s a world-class player and I wish him the best in his career.”
New Chelsea target as bid launched
New England goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic is on Chelsea’s radar.
The Guardian say a £15m bid has been launched for the 23-year-old as the Blues look for an understudy to Robert Sanchez.
Source link