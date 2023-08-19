15
48
38
7
25
33
22
18
23
39
37
10
11
45
49
16
24
34
1
29
14
21
13
26
2
46
9
4
43
35
20
40
8
3
44
30
31
47
32
5
50

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal and Tottenham want Ansu Fati; Chelsea in Balogun talks; Man United to sign Amrabat

143 4 minutes read


The deadline of the summer transfer window is approaching and yet plenty of deals are still there to be done. Arsenal want a defender after Jurrien Timber’s injury and are reportedly in talks to sign Joao Cancelo on loan, amid claims of a bid for Manchester United target Benjamin Pavard. Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati is also of interest, though face competition from Tottenham.

Chelsea have their own injury emergency after losing Reece James, and are said to be in talks over a move for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun. United, meanwhile, do want to add some extra steel and want to hijack Liverpool’s push to sign long-term target Sofyan Amrabat.


Source link

143 4 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

MLB London: Chicago Cubs beat St. Louis Cardinal as Justin Steele ties his season-high strikeout tally

MLB London: Chicago Cubs beat St. Louis Cardinal as Justin Steele ties his season-high strikeout tally

Celtics Vs Nets Live Streams Reddit Online Free

Ben Duckett takes rampant England into lead over Ireland after Stuart Broad five-for

Ben Duckett takes rampant England into lead over Ireland after Stuart Broad five-for

Harry Kane in Germany for medical check as Tottenham star closes in on Bayern Munich move

Harry Kane in Germany for medical check as Tottenham star closes in on Bayern Munich move

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo