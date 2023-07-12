Transfer news LIVE! Bayern Munich to meet Kane price tag; Chelsea eye £35m wonderkid; Rice announcement

The transfer window is continuing to produce surprises at a serious pace with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham all splashing the cash on major targets. Today could be the day for Declan Rice to be confirmed as a Gunners player while Spurs’ fight to keep Harry Kane is set for another major test.
Arsenal’s wait to announce the double signing of Rice and Dutch defender Jurrien Timber goes on with further deals also expected, particularly for a new midfielder. On the other side of north London, an £85million bid for Kane is tipped to land from Bayern Munich with the striker due to start pre-season training today.
Chelsea have been linked with Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki with Christian Pulisic expected to sign for AC Milan in the coming hours, while Dusan Vlahovic and Victor Osimhen have been linked as new striker targets. Manchester United are near a deal for Andre Onana. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours below!
Live updates
PSG and Juventus offered Romelu Lukaku
Chelsea want to get Romelu Lukaku out the door this week.
In a report inside today’s Corriere dello Sport, the Blues are said to be pushing Inter Milan as well as Juventus and PSG to cut a deal for the Belgian striker.
Lukaku is said to be valued in the region of £40m.
Done deal! Lewis Dunk extends Brighton contract
Man Utd set to hold off PSG interest in Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford is seen by PSG as the perfect replacement for outbound-striker Kylian Mbappe.
The long-term target of the French club is currently in talks to sign a new Manchester United contract.
And talkSPORT report on the Red Devils being “relaxed” over his future with an agreement close as he enters the final 12 months of his deal.
Chelsea to bank £20m deal today
Christian Pulisic is shortly expected to pop up at AC Milan for his medical.
The American winger will cost the Rossoneri £20m when the deal goes through, with his contract also set to be signed today.
Milan are then set to turn their attention to signing Tijjani Reijnders from AZ Alkmaar.
Crucial day in Harry Kane’s future
Harry Kane is due back at Tottenham’s training ground today for the start of his pre-season amid further speculation over his future.
L’Equipe report that Bayern Munich want to sign the striker “at all costs” and are readying a third bid worth in the region of £80m.
But that are said to be ready to pay add-ons that will take the deal past £85m (or €100m), which was rumoured to be Spurs’ asking price for their talisman.
Declan Rice to Arsenal announcement today?
Is today the day, Gooners?
Arsenal fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of Declan Rice’s signing, plus that of Jurrien Timber, yet neither has landed despite medicals and terms being completed.
Rice has been training in Portugal, away from his new team’s training camp in Germany.
And the most recent update came when it was reported that West Ham’s lawyers were waiting on final Arsenal’s lawyers to sign off on the deal.
Chelsea want Cherki to replace Pulisic
Chelsea are preparing an offer for Rayan Cherki.
The Lyon wonderkid is attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain and now ESPN report that Chelsea want Cherki to replace Christian Pulisic.
Pulisic is set to join AC Milan for just shy of £20million, and Cherki would cost around £35m.
Man United join Barnes race
Manchester United are interested in Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes.
The midfielder, who is also being tracked by both Newcastle United and West Ham, is expected to leave the Foxes this summer after the club’s relegation from the Premier League.
Leicester want around £50m for the player, but the Mail believe a fee closer to £40m is more realistic.
Newcastle are considered frontrunners.
ICYMI: Chelsea holding fresh Dusan Vlahovic talks
Paul Dybala and Elye Wahi continue to be linked with a move to Chelsea as Mauricio Pochettino seeks more firepower followin the signing of Nicolas Jackson.
Still, there is one name who is now seemingly considered the frontunner.
According to the Daily Mail, the Blues have held fresh talks with Juventus over the prospect of signing Dusan Vlahovic.
Barca want Lo Celso and Cancelo
Barcelona want to sign Tottenham and Manchester City outcasts Giovani Lo Celso and Joao Cancelo this summer.
According to reports in Spain, Barca head coach Xavi has requested three players to complete his transfer business – with former Chelsea and Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu the third.
It is expected that Lo Celso would likely join on loan along with Cancelo given the club’s financial restraints.
