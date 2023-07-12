Transfer news LIVE! Bayern Munich to meet Kane price tag; Chelsea eye £35m wonderkid; Rice announcement

The transfer window is continuing to produce surprises at a serious pace with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham all splashing the cash on major targets. Today could be the day for Declan Rice to be confirmed as a Gunners player while Spurs’ fight to keep Harry Kane is set for another major test.

Arsenal’s wait to announce the double signing of Rice and Dutch defender Jurrien Timber goes on with further deals also expected, particularly for a new midfielder. On the other side of north London, an £85million bid for Kane is tipped to land from Bayern Munich with the striker due to start pre-season training today.

Chelsea have been linked with Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki with Christian Pulisic expected to sign for AC Milan in the coming hours, while Dusan Vlahovic and Victor Osimhen have been linked as new striker targets. Manchester United are near a deal for Andre Onana. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours below!