Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal make Borja Mayoral bid; Chelsea get Osimhen boost; Dragusin to Tottenham, Man Utd

Victor Osimhen is said to be open to joining Chelsea in a major boost for the Blues, who continue to be linked with Ivan Toney as they look to make another huge splash in the search for more goals. Benfica defender Antonio Silva is also on the Blues’ radar. Tottenham, meanwhile, are said to have Conor Gallagher at the top of their wish list next as they finally close in on the signing of Radu Dragusin to go along with the loan arrival of Timo Werner, with Djed Spence heading the other way on loan.