Another injury to Christopher Nkunku could see Mauricio Pochettino launch a bid for Roma’s Dybala, a move which surely makes sense for Manchester United given their struggles in front of goal, who is available on a cut-price deal. Jadon Sancho is still in talks over a loan move to Borussia Dortmund, who are set to take Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen for the rest of the sesaon. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip via Standard Sport’s live transfer blog!