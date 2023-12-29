Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal in Toney blow; Spurs want Liverpool star; Chelsea in for Vlahovic; latest gossip

Mikel Arteta’s need for a new striker was again clear to see as Gabriel Jesus missed a host of chances in a 2-0 home loss, while Spurs continue to struggle at the back given a crippling injury crisis. The Gunners want Brentford striker Ivan Toney to solve their biggest issue, while Spurs are in talks to sign Jean-Clair Todibo, and have an interest in Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo, Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly, Genoa’s Radu Dragusin and Liverpool’s Joe Gomez. Up front, Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy has been linked.