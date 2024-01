The January transfer window is hotting up with a new striker on the top of the agenda for both Arsenal and Chelsea, while Tottenham and Manchester United are today sealing key deals. Arsenal need reinforcements throughout the squad to stabilise their faltering title bid, with an offer said to have been made for Getafe striker Borja Mayoral as they also chase the likes of Amadou Onana, Martin Zubimendi and Joshua Zirkzee.