Transfer news LIVE! Timber hints at Arsenal done deal, Rice latest; Caicedo to Chelsea; Spurs medical

The summer transfer window continues to heat up nicely as Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham all work to complete some huge early signings. Arsenal are set to finalise their record-breaking £105million swoop for Declan Rice, with an official announcement expected soon, while Jurrien Timber has also reportedly missed Ajax training as he looks to seal his own high-profile switch to the Emirates.

The Gunners could face a major fight with Liverpool for Romeo Lavia, while Chelsea are set to continue talks with Brighton over Moises Caicedo this week as they also target the likes of Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. Mason Mount, meanwhile, is due to undergo his medical today ahead of a £60m move to Manchester United, who are still hot on the trail of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana as they also eye Rasmus Hojlund… AKA the ‘next Erling Haaland’.


