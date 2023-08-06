Transfer news LIVE! Raya to Arsenal imminent; Chelsea agree Olise deal; Man Utd get Amrabat boost

The Premier League season is almost upon us but all of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United remain active in the transfer market. The Gunners have already embarked on a huge summer spend but now appear ready to strengthen their squad further with a move for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya. Fresh reports now suggest a deal is close.

Chelsea, meanwhile, appear to have turned their attention to Michael Olise. The Crystal Palace forward is attracting big interest this summer and the Blues have reportedly agreed terms with the Frenchman as they continue to track Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Despite the signing of Rasmus Hojlund to follow Andre Onana and Mason Mount, Manchester United remain active too. Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat remains a target and new reports claim the Italian side are willing to sell up for a bargain price. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours below!