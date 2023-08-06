Transfer news LIVE! Raya to Arsenal imminent; Chelsea agree Olise deal; Man Utd get Amrabat boost

The Premier League season is almost upon us but all of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United remain active in the transfer market. The Gunners have already embarked on a huge summer spend but now appear ready to strengthen their squad further with a move for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya. Fresh reports now suggest a deal is close.
Chelsea, meanwhile, appear to have turned their attention to Michael Olise. The Crystal Palace forward is attracting big interest this summer and the Blues have reportedly agreed terms with the Frenchman as they continue to track Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.
Despite the signing of Rasmus Hojlund to follow Andre Onana and Mason Mount, Manchester United remain active too. Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat remains a target and new reports claim the Italian side are willing to sell up for a bargain price. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours below!
Harry Kane to start for Tottenham despite Bayern’s transfer deadline
Harry Kane is expected to start for Tottenham in Sunday’s friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk.
The England captain has been the subject of a number of bids from Bayern Munich this summer now he has entered the last year of his contract.
Bayern were understood to have submitted a final offer for the 30-year-old on Friday, reportedly worth €100million (£86.2m) plus add-ons.
Arsenal in talks with Forest over Turner sale as Gunners pave way for Raya
Arsenal are in talks with Nottingham Forest over the sale of goalkeeper Matt Turner, writes Simon Collings.
A fee is yet to be agreed, but the clubs are currently negotiating a figure around the £7million mark.
Turner leaving will pave the way for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya to join Arsenal and the Gunners remain locked in talks with the Bees over a fee.
Chelsea in talks with Humphreys over new contract as Coventry eye loan
Chelsea are in talks with Bashir Humphreys over a new contract before sending him out on a season-long loan deal, writes Nizaar Kinsella.
The 20-year-old is weighing up a host of options including a move to Coventry City as negotiations continue to extend his deal beyond its current 2024 expiry date.
Mauricio Pochettino is understood to have been impressed with the homegrown star who excelled during pre-season, playing in all five of Chelsea’s matches in the United States.
Veliz confirms Tottenham transfer as striker prepares for medical
Alejo Veliz has confirmed he will not be loaned back to Rosario Central upon signing for Tottenham.
The highly-rated young striker was seen preparing to fly to London to undergo a medical and sign a five-year contract at Spurs imminently.
Veliz caught the eye during the recent U20 World Cup and would reportedly cost Spurs up to £12m.
Manchester United get Sofyan Amrabat boost
Rasmus Hojlund is now through the door at Manchester United but the transfer business is not stopping.
Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat remains a target and was left out of the club’s pre-season tour of England.
According to Football Italia, La Viola could even be open to selling the Morocco international for £25m.
Chelsea agree personal terms with Michael Olise
Moises Caicedo might be Chelsea’s top target this summer but it seems they are closing in on another Premier League star of the future instead.
According to French outlet RMC Sport, the Blues have now agreed personal terms with Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise after offering the Eagles £26m.
David Raya to Arsenal now imminent
It appears Arsenal are closing in on David Raya.
The Brentford goalkeeper has now emerged as the Gunners’ leading target this summer as Mikel Arteta continues to go on an ambitious summer recruitment drive.
According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal could be done imminently.
Man United in for Goretzka
Manchester United are weighing up a move for Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka.
Sky Sports report that United are still in the market for a new defender and have the Bayern man high on their list of candidates.
Juventus are also keen.
Chelsea want another Brazilian wonderkid
Chelsea have lodged a £17m bid for Santos striker Deivid Washington.
The Mail reports that the 18-year old would be sent on loan to partner club Strasbourg if he joins.
Chelsea have already plundered Santos for one player this summer after Angelo Gabriel.
Maitland-Niles set for Lyon move
Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who left Arsenal at the end of last season, is set to join Lyon on a free transfer.
Fabrizio Romano reports that Maitland-Niles has agreed a four-year deal ahead of the start of the new Ligue 1 season.
