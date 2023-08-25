Transfer news LIVE! Balogun breakthrough; Johnson snubs Chelsea for Spurs; £100m Arsenal plan

Today promises to be another big one in the summer transfer market with Arsenal closing in on a big part of their £100million plan to raise funds through player sales. An agreement has almost been reached on the sale of Folarin Balogun to Monaco.

Chelsea were keen on the striker but look set to miss out, as they are with Brennan Johnson. The Nottingham Forest striker is said to prefer moving to Tottenham over Chelsea, ahead of a bid landing from Spurs for the £50million-rated player. However, the Blues are preparing to land a new signing of their own after a medical for Deivid Washington.

Mohammed Kudus has been a target for both Arsenal and Chelsea but West Ham have now sealed an agreement to sign the Ghanaian midfielder. Manchester United are closing in on a £34m deal for Jean-Clair Todibo. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and deals with Standard Sport’s live blog!