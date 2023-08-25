Transfer news LIVE! Balogun breakthrough; Johnson snubs Chelsea for Spurs; £100m Arsenal plan

Today promises to be another big one in the summer transfer market with Arsenal closing in on a big part of their £100million plan to raise funds through player sales. An agreement has almost been reached on the sale of Folarin Balogun to Monaco.
Chelsea were keen on the striker but look set to miss out, as they are with Brennan Johnson. The Nottingham Forest striker is said to prefer moving to Tottenham over Chelsea, ahead of a bid landing from Spurs for the £50million-rated player. However, the Blues are preparing to land a new signing of their own after a medical for Deivid Washington.
Mohammed Kudus has been a target for both Arsenal and Chelsea but West Ham have now sealed an agreement to sign the Ghanaian midfielder. Manchester United are closing in on a £34m deal for Jean-Clair Todibo. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and deals with Standard Sport’s live blog!
Live updates
Pochettino wants to break long Chelsea curse with new signing
Mauricio Pochettino will urge Chelsea‘s next striker to take the no9 shirt after learning of the club’s curse.
New forwards including Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson have opted against taking the number deemed cursed by many in and around Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea have struggled to find a top goalscorer since Diego Costa left the club in 2017, with arguably Tammy Abraham being the only striker to have performed with the no9 shirt since Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.
Read the full story here!
Kudus talks up West Ham as Ajax star drops imminent transfer hint
Mohammed Kudus has confirmed he could leave Ajax imminently.
The Ghana international scored a hat-trick as the Dutch giants beat Ludogorets in the first leg of their Europa League qualifier on Thursday night.
While Ajax manager Maurice Steijn stressed he was confident of having Kudus in his squad for the return fixture in Amsterdam on August 31, the player has now spoken out about his future.
Read the full story here!
Man City sign Doku amid pursuit of Crystal Palace star Eze
Manchester City have signed winger Jeremy Doku from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais, both clubs said on Thursday, with the Belgium international signing a five-year deal with the Premier League champions.
No financial details were disclosed but British media reported that City would pay Rennes around 55 million pounds ($69.42 million) for the 21-year-old.
“This is a great day for me, both personally and professionally,” Doku told the club website.
Read the full story here!
Brentford prepared to break transfer record with fresh bid for Gonzalez
Brentford have made an improved club-record £34.2million bid for Fiorentina winger Nicolas Gonzalez, writes Nizaar Kinsella.
The 25-year-old is Brentford’s primary target to strengthen in attack after striker Ivan Toney was suspended until January for breaching the FA’s betting rules.
Read the full story here!
Mohammed Kudus: Ajax manager confident of keeping £38m West Ham target
Ajax manager Maurice Steijn is confident West Ham target Mohammed Kudus will feature for the club in their Europa League qualifier double-header against Ludogorets.
The Hammers are on the verge of a breakthrough in talks with the Dutch giants over a move for the Ghanian international in a move worth up to £38m.
Despite reported interest from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, Kudus is set to accept a move to the London Stadium and would represent something of a coup for David Moyes.
Read the full story here!
Marco Silva addresses Moise Kean latest as Fulham look for new striker
Marco Silva says Fulham are not interested in signing striker Moise Kean from Juventus, writes Dom Smith.
The club are in the market for a striker after selling Aleksandar Mitrovic to Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia for a club-record fee of around £46million last weekend.
Kean, 23, moved to Everton for £27.5million in 2019 to play under Silva, but his time on Merseyside was not what the striker hoped for.
Read the full story here!
Liverpool discover price for Brazilian midfielder
Liverpool have been told to pay £34m for Fluminense midfielder Andre.
Brazilian outlet Globo reveal a £25m bid has been knocked back as the Reds look to round off their summer business with one more signing.
The player is said to have a release clause in the region of £68m.
Done deal! Aymeric Laporte leaves Man City for Al-Nassr
Hugo Lloris no closer to leaving Spurs
Hugo Lloris’ future is in limbo after he rejected Lazio.
TMW say the Tottenham goalkeeper has become frustrated by ongoing talks with the Italians leading nowhere.
Lazio are now said to favour a deal for Luigi Sepe to bolster their shot-stopping department instead.
Done deal! Man Utd send Brandon Williams to Ipswich on loan
Source link