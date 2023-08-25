47
11
33
2
21
49
5
35
29
7
40
38
8
16
26
24
18
13
39
43
4
30
31
15
14
37
10
48
3
46
50
22
9
23
1
34
20
44
45
25
32

Transfer news LIVE! Balogun breakthrough; Johnson snubs Chelsea for Spurs; £100m Arsenal plan

131 3 minutes read


Today promises to be another big one in the summer transfer market with Arsenal closing in on a big part of their £100million plan to raise funds through player sales. An agreement has almost been reached on the sale of Folarin Balogun to Monaco.

Chelsea were keen on the striker but look set to miss out, as they are with Brennan Johnson. The Nottingham Forest striker is said to prefer moving to Tottenham over Chelsea, ahead of a bid landing from Spurs for the £50million-rated player. However, the Blues are preparing to land a new signing of their own after a medical for Deivid Washington.


Source link

131 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Dynamos loan out Four players

Dynamos loan out Four players

Transfer news LIVE! World-record Mbappe bid ACCEPTED; Kane wants Man Utd; Arsenal latest; Caicedo to Chelsea

Transfer news LIVE! World-record Mbappe bid ACCEPTED; Kane wants Man Utd; Arsenal latest; Caicedo to Chelsea

Anthony Martial injury: Manchester United striker ruled out of FA Cup final with hamstring tear

Anthony Martial injury: Manchester United striker ruled out of FA Cup final with hamstring tear

3 Indian Players Who Made Their Debuts After MS Dhoni But Retired Before Him

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo