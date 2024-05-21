25
10
32
14
46
37
20
44
11
15
49
4
31
26
22
3
16
40
2
5
43
30
35
23
33
18
38
8
9
13
29
1
39
24
34
48
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want FOUR signings; Spurs plot Toney move; Chelsea agree £29m deal; Man Utd latest

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want FOUR signings; Spurs plot Toney move; Chelsea agree £29m deal; Man Utd latest

2024-05-21Last Updated: 2024-05-21
352 Less than a minute


Tottenham would like to bring in a striker and midfielder this summer, and it is believed that Ivan Toney and Conor Gallagher are among their targets, while there are reports that Real Madrid are keen on Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. It is set to be a busy few months at Old Trafford, regardless of whether Erik ten Hag keeps his job. Talks are said to have been held with Adrien Rabiot over a free transfer, and Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise remains of interest. Follow all the latest news, rumours and gossip with Standard Sport’s live transfer centre below!


Source link

2024-05-21Last Updated: 2024-05-21
352 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal agree Raya terms; Chelsea pondering Vlahovic swap deal; Hojlund to Man United done

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal agree Raya terms; Chelsea pondering Vlahovic swap deal; Hojlund to Man United done

2023-08-02
Tottenham condemn racist abuse of Destiny Udogie after Liverpool win

Tottenham condemn racist abuse of Destiny Udogie after Liverpool win

2023-10-02
Aaron Ramsdale: It’s a dream to play with Harry Maguire, he is outstanding for England

Aaron Ramsdale: It’s a dream to play with Harry Maguire, he is outstanding for England

2023-09-13
Billy Vunipola admits lack of control with alcohol led to Majorca arrest

Billy Vunipola admits lack of control with alcohol led to Majorca arrest

2024-05-03
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo