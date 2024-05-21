Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want FOUR signings; Spurs plot Toney move; Chelsea agree £29m deal; Man Utd latest

Tottenham would like to bring in a striker and midfielder this summer, and it is believed that Ivan Toney and Conor Gallagher are among their targets, while there are reports that Real Madrid are keen on Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. It is set to be a busy few months at Old Trafford, regardless of whether Erik ten Hag keeps his job. Talks are said to have been held with Adrien Rabiot over a free transfer, and Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise remains of interest. Follow all the latest news, rumours and gossip with Standard Sport’s live transfer centre below!