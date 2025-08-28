31
25
24
14
8
3
9
11
16
18
15
26
23
43
4
46
2
32
13
20
34
33
48
35
5
30
44
1
10
38
49
40
29
22
37
39
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal FC get Hincapie boost; Liverpool prepare Isak bid; Chelsea to agree Garnacho deal

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal FC get Hincapie boost; Liverpool prepare Isak bid; Chelsea to agree Garnacho deal

2025-08-28Last Updated: 2025-08-28
340 Less than a minute


Meanwhile, Chelsea are believed to be closing in on a deal for Alejandro Garnacho and have made contact for Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez. The latter means the Blues could miss out on Xavi Simons thus leaving the door open for Tottenham to swoop as they plan to make two more signings. Expect plenty of movement at Man Utd as imminent sales could fund a move for a new midfielder. Follow the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!


Source link

2025-08-28Last Updated: 2025-08-28
340 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Thomas Frank explains 'special operation' as 'perfect' Tottenham rue dramatic UEFA Super Cup finale

Thomas Frank explains 'special operation' as 'perfect' Tottenham rue dramatic UEFA Super Cup finale

2025-08-14
Exclusive: Tottenham appoint ex-Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham as chief executive in shock move

Exclusive: Tottenham appoint ex-Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham as chief executive in shock move

2025-04-12
Arsenal break from the norm in Wolves win but one key concern remains

Arsenal break from the norm in Wolves win but one key concern remains

2023-12-02
Five key takeaways from England’s Champions Trophy autopsy

Five key takeaways from England’s Champions Trophy autopsy

2025-03-06
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo