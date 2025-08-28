Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal FC get Hincapie boost; Liverpool prepare Isak bid; Chelsea to agree Garnacho deal

Meanwhile, Chelsea are believed to be closing in on a deal for Alejandro Garnacho and have made contact for Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez. The latter means the Blues could miss out on Xavi Simons thus leaving the door open for Tottenham to swoop as they plan to make two more signings. Expect plenty of movement at Man Utd as imminent sales could fund a move for a new midfielder. Follow the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!